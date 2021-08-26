Twelve state titles.
That’s how many combined championships Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles and Newberry coach Phil Strickland have won.
At 8 p.m. Friday at Newberry High School, the unanimous No. 1-ranked Panthers take on the No. 5 Bulldogs in a high school football game that features two of the best teams in Class 2A.
“They are a senior-laden group,” Nickles said of Newberry (1-0 overall). “I’m really impressed with their athleticism, and they have one of the best football coaches to ever coach in the state of South Carolina.”
Strickland has been to the playoffs every year he’s been a head coach. He’s won five state championships. Two were with Batesburg-Leesville in the 1990s and three came at Gaffney in the early 2000s. Strickland’s Bulldogs have been to three state championship games but haven’t won a title during his tenure.
Nickles has seven state titles as head coach at Abbeville (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020).
Both teams enter the game having shut out last week’s opponents in convincing fashion. Newberry running back KJ Robinson had 20 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-0 win against Mid-Carolina. Ty Cook also gets carries for the Bulldogs.
“They are kind of an I (formation) spread offense,” Nickles said. “They’ve been running that offense for 40 years. They just know what they are doing. They have the tools to do it. They have a quarterback who can flick the ball 70 yards. They have two big, strong running backs.”
Abbeville racked up 322 yards of total offense last week in its 46-0 victory against McCormick.
J’Marion Burton rushed for a pair of TDs against the Chiefs and was one of nine players to carry the ball for the Panthers, who amassed 301 yards on the ground. It was a good sign for Abbeville, which lost every member of its starting backfield to graduation after last season.
Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford was 4-of-9 passing with one touchdown pass to Jay Hill, the backup quarterback. Rayford also rushed for a TD. Hill rushed for a touchdown, as did running backs Shunkevis Brown and Darren Calhoun.
“We’ll have to be able to run outside and inside and be able to throw the ball a little bit,” Nickles said about this week’s game. “I thought we did a good job the other night of executing in our passing game.”
The defending state champion Panthers were expected to be inexperienced along the defensive front, but the team completely manhandled the high-powered McCormick offense last week, holding Duke commit A’Chean Durant to minus-12 yards rushing.
Abbeville’s secondary, including defensive backs CJ Vance and Jeremiah Lomax, is stellar. If Newberry can’t get its running game on track early against Abbeville (1-0 overall), the Bulldogs might turn to the passing game.
“Playing against a multiple offensive team like this will help prepare us for the future,” Nickles said.
Newberry quarterback Zsyheim Epps, who is also a running threat, connected on just 2 of 11 passes last week, but he has plenty of target options at wide receiver. They include Zach Chalmers, Malik Goree and Shaquil Good. Chalmers, who is 6-foot-4, is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in South Carolina, according to 247Sports.
“He’s one of the top receivers in the state,” Nickles said. “They have a receiving corps that’s good.”
Newberry averages close to 300 pounds across its offensive line, nearly 50 pounds more than Abbeville. Several of those linemen play both ways, including OL/DL Tyquaz Higgins (6-foot-5, 305 pounds). On the defensive front, Cameron Grier is a key leader, while Zai Sims is the top linebacker for the Bulldogs.
“We’ll have to be fundamentally sound to have a chance,” Nickles said. “And we’ll have to get some help from our offense because their defense is no joke.”