LAURENS — With four and a half minutes in the game, the Greenwood girls basketball team broke the tie with a 3 from junior Erianna Wardlaw.
From there, Laurens took over. The Raiders finished the game by scoring 17 of the final 25 points of the game, winning 56-51.
“We have to go out and execute better,” Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles said. “At spurts we did (execute well), but we still have a lot of growing to do. We are young team offensively experience wise. We just have to dig deeper and get better at executing.
“I felt like my team’s effort was great,” “I’m proud of them. We just have to continue to build on this.”
For most of the game, the Eagles relied on Wardlaw and senior Clair Lewis offensively, as the pair are the most experienced players on the roster. The pair were the primary ball handlers for the game and drilled a couple of 3s, making seven between them.
After picking up two charges and a shooting foul in the first half, Wardlaw played with four fouls virtually the entire second half, picking up her fourth just minutes into the third quarter.
“I just told her to play her game and play a little bit smarter and try not to pick up any cheap fouls,” Chiles said. “She did that. I was glad with her effort in the second half. She had to play most of it with three or foul fouls.”
She stayed in the game, finishing with 24 points. Lewis added 17.
Though the two offensive leaders were hitting from the field, the team’s youth showed during several parts of the game.
Most of Greenwood’s offense was one-on-one as Chiles said the team struggled to find space and run the offense consistently.
To start the fourth quarter, Laurens went into a full-court press, which gave the Eagles a tremendous amount of trouble. Laurens scored the first five points of the quarter off steals from the trap, while Greenwood had just two offensive possessions make it to the opposite end of the floor by the 6:23 mark of the quarter.
“We just weren’t moving great,” Chiles said. “We weren’t executing and cutting, and cutting hard to lead the pass. That’s what really hurt us tonight. We put a lot of pressure on our in-bounder. Those are things that we have to work on and hopefully as the season progresses, we’ll get better at it.”
