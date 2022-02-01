Thanks to a 10-0 scoring run to close out the game, Cambridge Academy picked up its seventh win of the season; defeating Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood, 42-27 on Monday.
“They were pressing us a bit and we got a little flustered,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Amanda Deason said. “We just needed them to clam down and control the ball because, we were just giving it away (in the first half).”
With a renewed focus on controlling the ball, the Cougars were able to get their offense going after scoring just 16 points for the first half.
A key piece to the late run was Jillian Mapes, who led the game in scoring with 16 points. She tallied 11 of her points in the second half alone thanks to a proficient 8-for-12 from the free-throw line.
“She’s our captain and she leads our team,” Deason said. “If she doesn’t score a lot, she’ll lead by getting everyone in the right places. She’s just a leader out there and sometimes she doesn’t have high-scoring games, but I can always count on her.”
Along with her scoring touch, Mapes, along with Faith Harvley, were able to smother the Lions’ frontcourt of Micah Clarke and Anna Holt. The Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood duo combined for just 11 points in the loss, despite having the height-advantage.
“We just tried to box them out,” Deason said. “Sometimes I had some of my younger players in the game because, technically this is a jayvee game. I (wanted) to give the other girls a little bit of time. We just tried to box them out because, they had the height.”
As a result, Harvley dominated on the glass, pulling in a game-high nine rebounds.
“She’s gotten a lot better with that,” Deason said. “I think she’s had a few double-doubles this year so we’re just trying to get her in the mood to get those.”
