A three-run fifth inning followed by two more runs in the sixth, secured Ninety Six baseball’s first win of the season, downing Emerald 7-3 on Friday.
All seven Wildcats runs came in the fourth inning or later, tallying seven of their eight total hits during that span.
“We finally got some guys on early and then we had that big two-out rally there that got us some runs,” Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said. “We have a little bit of team speed and we were able to put the ball in play in the infield, and then get down the line to put pressure on the defense.”
The Wildcats speed was evident throughout the game, but made a difference on the scoreboard in the fifth. With two outs, Hamp Ashley’s speed forced an errant throw to first, keeping the inning alive. Ashley’s stay at first base was short lived as three pitches later, Payne Davis roped a ball into left field for a triple scoring two runs.
In the next inning, Davis did it again with two outs, lofting a fly ball over the Viking centerfielder for a two-RBI double.
“He had two big hits in two big situations for us,” Ellis said. “He’s a great kid. You want whatever good things to happen to a kid like him. The rest of these guys are in that same boat, they are just happy to make it happen.”
As for Emerald, the first game in the Mack Hite era ends in a loss despite tallying 11 hits against Ninety Six.
The Vikings drew first blood in the top of the first inning, but poor baserunning squandered a chance to put more runs on the board.
“We got off to a good start,” Hite said. “We scored first and really had some opportunities early to extend the lead. They did a good job picking us off and doing some things that kept us off balance on the bases. We’ve got to be smarter on the bases.”
The Wildcats will be back in action today as they play Midland Valley at Greenwood High School. As for Emerald, it will look for its first win as they host Sumter.
