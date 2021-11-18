Ninety Six senior Landon Surrett wanted to stay close to his family and friends once he graduated in the spring. He officially made that happen Wednesday, signing a fishing scholarship to Lander University.
“Lander is close to home and close to my home lakes,” Surrett said. “I figured I would spend my next four years at Lander. ... It’s close to my family and close to my friends.”
Surrett has been competing with the fishing team the past three years. In that time, he has developed into one of the top fishermen in the area.
Earlier this semester, Surrett and his boatmate, Eli Allison, finished in the top 25 out of 125 boats in the first tournament of the South Carolina Bass Youth Tournament Trail of the year.
“I never thought that I would do it in my life,” Surrett said of signing a fishing scholarship. “I picked it up in sixth grade, and here I am now.”
In the seven years Surrett has been fishing competitively, the biggest lesson he has learned is patience.
Ninety Six fishing coach Kevin Latham fished competitively at Lander when he was in college, so he knows what it takes to succeed at the college level. He thinks Surrett will make the transition next school year.
“He’s good on his feet and knows what to do,” Latham said. “He’s very good at adjusting to make sure he gets the right bite when he needs to. He’s done really well for our school and when we compete against other schools. I’ve really been impressed by the way he’s progressed the past couple of years.”