Two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday proved to be all Lamar needed to eliminate McCormick from the playoffs.
After comparing the game to a reenactment of David vs. Goliath on Thursday, McCormick head coach Paul Pratt praised the Silver Foxes on their ability to shut down the Chiefs’ offense.
“Our defense played great, but we couldn’t get anything going on offense really,” Pratt said. “They are very physical on defense and we just couldn’t get going. Both teams played well and we have to tip our hats to Lamar.”
McCormick finishes the season at 4-5 after missing three weeks of the season because of COVID-19. As for Lamar, it will host Ridge Spring-Monetta in the third round of the SCHSL playoffs.