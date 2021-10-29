The goal for every team at the start of the season is to make the playoffs with a chance to win a state championship. Heading into the final week of the regular season, only one Lakelands team still has its destiny hanging in the balance, as Emerald travels tonight to Union County.
For the remaining nine teams, they know what their futures look like, and for a majority of the Lakelands teams, that future is the playoffs. Excluding Emerald, seven Lakelands teams have clinched a playoff berth. Greenwood, Abbeville, Dixie, McCormick and Saluda will all host at least one playoff game heading into next week’s first round.
Whitmire at DixieThrough three games this season, Dixie football was 2-1 but hadn’t really found consistency. That changed during the second half of the West Oak game, where the Hornets outscored their opponent by 30 points to seal the win.
Since that game, the Hornets have clinched a playoff spot and claimed the No. 2 seed in 1A Region 1.
“It’s been fun this year. We saw a lot of improvement across the board,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “Defensively, we realized that we could hit and could play. Our defense has been carrying us this season. Our offense has put up points, but with our defense, if we can shut them down, we can control the clock and manage the game.”
Dixie lost for just the second time this season in its last game, falling to No. 1 Southside Christian 42-7. Though they lost the region championship, the Hornets were the only team to score against Sabres in region play.
Dixie finishes its regular season and region schedule at home against Whitmire.
“I just want them to be consistent,” Lollis said. “I think we’re at the place where we accomplished our goals as a coaching staff. We had to reevaluate ourselves earlier in the season because our kids were so young. I think right now, we just want to see a full game out of them.”
West-Oak at Ninety SixIt’s easier said than done.
Moving forward after a blowout loss the week prior isn’t always as simple as “the turning the page” mantra. For Ninety Six, however, it’s something it will need to do, as the Wildcats host West-Oak in their final region game of the season.
“Last week didn’t go how we wanted, but hopefully this week we can have a positive game to build some momentum heading into the playoffs,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “That’s what this game is about. We need to execute well, build momentum and have the attitude that we can be better than what we have shown all year.”
Enter West-Oak, an 0-8 team that has allowed 50 points or more in its last three contests. Despite what might look like a mismatch between the two teams, Owings said he is not focused on the Warriors record, drawing a comparison with Ninety Six saying the record is not an indicator of how the teams play.
“I’ve been preaching this all week. Just like when we played Crescent when they were 1-4, they were a heck of a lot better than (their record showed),” Owings said. “We have to go out and control what we can control with the hope to build momentum for the playoffs and go on a run.”
Greenwood Christian
at Thomas HeywardThe season hasn’t gone the way Greenwood Christian was hoping for.
Numerous injuries and a couple of close, key losses derailed what started as a promising season for the Hawks, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to Colleton Prep last week.
“There’s a lot of things that were out of our control that were very frustrating,” coach Jolly Doolittle said. “On the other side of that, there was an extreme satisfaction in seeing guys overcame adversity and so many starters out with injuries. ... There is frustration in the outcome and heartbreak for the kids that lost their season due to injury but there is extreme satisfaction out of seeing guys handle adversity, play hard and play for each other.”
Most of the injured players were either seniors or experienced juniors who have played throughout their high school careers, which forced Doolittle and the Hawks coaching staff to use freshmen and sophomores.
“The two best teachers are often experience and failure,” Doolittle said. “They’ve gained a lot of experience for sure. ... We’ve seen growth and a determination in them to play tough, but a lack of experience and lack of knowledge and just physically being outmanned every week is a lot to overcome. ... It gives us a lot of hope for a lot of those guys coming back.”
Greenwood Christian finishes its season on the road, as it travels to Thomas Heyward, which not lost a 1A SCISA game in the past five years.