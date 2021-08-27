The Lakelands was well represented Aug. 20, as six of the 10 teams finished with a win in their first games of the season. Several teams are trying to build off of their Week 1 wins, while others are focusing on cleaning up several areas as they aim for their first win of 2021.
Dixie at CrescentIn what coach Vic Lollis called a sloppy game, Dixie sneaked out with a one-point win at Greenwood Christian School last Friday night.
In the game’s final minute, the Hornets stuffed a two-point conversion, which would have given GCS the lead, and intercepted a pass to end the game after GCS recovered the onside kick.
“That was huge. There was still a minute to go, and that is a long way to go in our offense,” Lollis said. “That stop on the two-point conversion was the game-winner for us. That interception, we knew they had to throw the ball. Josh Miller is an athlete and he made the play at the right time. We were fortunate to get out of there with a win.”
Although they won, the Hornets struggled to make key blocks, complete tackles and stay with their assignments. Some of those problems were because it was the first game of the year and Dixie was getting back into the flow of football season, while other problems were because of a lack of practice because of the state’s wet-bulb mandate, which requires activities to be canceled if the temperature on the field is higher than 92.1.
“You could tell that we weren’t able to get out very much due to the wet-bulb temperature. There were a lot of missed blocks, missed tackles and missed assignments, just things that you shouldn’t do, which comes with practice,” Lollis said. “We were able to get out just two days this week because of the wet bulb. We tried to watch a lot of film. We’re just trying to iron things out and do the simple things that we can do right now.”
Dixie stays on the road for its second game of the season, traveling to Crescent on Friday.
The Tigers haven’t played yet in 2021, but did finish the 2020 season.
Crescent returns their starting quarterback and running back from last season.
“They’re very well-coached and they’re very athletic,” Lollis said. “The quarterback is a big kid with a big arm so we’re going to have to stay in our assignments and do what we’re coached to do.
GCS at Calhoun AcademyThe buildup and its first game against Dixie were not kind to Greenwood Christian School. In its 27-26 loss to Dixie, the Hawks 17-man roster was quickly trimmed to 15 as two Greenwood Christian starters went down because of injuries.
“We started the game exactly how we wanted to,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “We intercept the ball, got down inside the 10-yard line and score on the very first offensive play all season. Then it was just injury after injury. I would say as hot as it was on Friday night, we did not have one kid come out of the game with cramps. I felt like we were tough and in shape.”
The Hawks were down by 14 at the half but rallied in the second half to trail by just 1 with just under a minute to go. Greenwood Christian opted to go for 2 points to win the game, but the comeback was foiled.
“I’ve never been more proud to coach a group of kids to push through that kind of adversity and keep coming, but we’ve got to stay healthy.”
With a matchup with Calhoun Academy looming, the message of overcoming adversity remains the same for the Hawks.
“They’ve had a week to think about, ‘OK, this guy is out, this guy is out, and this guy is out,’ so how do you prepare, how do you practice and how are you going to perform when all of those realities strike you in the face,” Doolittle said. “I think we’ve prepared well and I think we practiced well. We will give ourselves a chance to win but we’ll have to play really well. They are a quality team with some really good athletes.”
Ridge Spring-Monetta at SaludaSaluda entered the season knowing if it stayed healthy, it would have a shot at the 2A football state championship. After giving Strom Thurmond a 52-20 drumming on Friday night, coach Stewart Young’s beliefs about his team looked valid.
“We have a pretty good football team this year,” Young said Monday at the Touchdown Club. “We’re a lot better than we were last year. At the 2A level, we have the opportunity to run and throw the ball. Defensively, we are inexperienced but have the ability to be good.”
Saluda dominated the first half against Strom Thurmond, outscoring the Rebels by 24 points because of quarterback Jonah McCary, who was involved in all three of the Tigers’ touchdowns in the game. McCary finished with 198 passing yards with three passing touchdowns, nine rushing yards and a touchdown.
Saluda, ranked No. 6 in 2A, finished with 289 yards of total offense in its first game of the season, with McCary throwing for 198 yards and completing 16 of 19 passes. He finished with 91 rushing yards. Montrevious Baker finished with a team-high 69 yards in the game, while scoring a touchdown.
Defensively, the Tigers bent during the game, giving up 278 yards but didn’t break, allowing just 13 points in the first three quarters.
The Tigers now turn their attention to Ridge Spring-Monetta, which is 1-0 after Week 1 with a win against Batesburg.
Ridge Spring-Monetta finished just 2-6 in 2020.