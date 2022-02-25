The Lakelands Baseball Jamboree gave fans an opportunity to see the work that seven of the 11 Lakelands teams have put in since the start of the summer. Today, the scrimmages are complete and opening day has arrived for the 2022 high school baseball season.
Below is a preview of five of the Lakelands baseball teams:
AbbevilleAbbeville enters the Daniel Little era today, as the former Landrum head coach will lead the Panthers for the first time since he played there in 2004. While at Landrum, Little won the 2019 2A state championship, finishing with an undefeated season.
Now at Abbeville, Little hopes to bring that same success.
“We play at a big ball park at Abbeville, so we try to small ball, manufacture runs and put pressure (on opposing teams),” Little said. “That’s the main thing that we’re trying to do. We have pitchers that live low in the zone. We’re aggressive on offense and conservative on defense.”
The Panthers finished 2021 with a 15-9 record and had a three-game playoff run, narrowly missing a chance in the Upper District 2 championship game.
“The one things I can say about our guys is they compete,” Little said. “They have a fire to win and they’ve gotten better every day. ... They really battle. It’s a good mix of seniors, juniors, sophomores and even a few freshmen. They just have a fire in their belly.”
The Panthers start their season with Mid-Carolina.
DixieDixie finished 2021 one win away from competing in the Upper State championship game, losing to Whitmire by one run in the Upper District 2 championship.
Roughly a year later, the Hornets are hoping for a repeat performance in 2022 with a roster made up of younger players and a group that have that late-run playoff experience.
“I’m excited about our group,” Dixie coach Michael Turner said. “We have a good mix of young guys and some older guys returning. I think we’ll be competitive. I feel good on the mound and we normally play pretty solid defense, so the biggest thing we have to do is hit. We have to make that make step. I would like us to be a little more aggressive at the plate than we have this preseason.”
Though they graduated five seniors from that 2021 playoff run, the Hornets return seven players that played in at least 18 of the 26 games a year ago, including Michael Ashley and Hunter Satterfield. Ashely led the Hornets offensively, finishing his junior season with a .409 average and 27 RBI, both of which led the team. Satterfield was third on the team with his .353 average and scored the third most runs on the team (23) in just 18 games. Satterfield is expected to have a good year on the mound too, building off his sophomore season where he finished with 24 strikeouts in 24 innings.
Dixie starts its season against Brashier Middle College Charter.
Ninety Six The 2021 season was a year to forget for the Wildcats, who failed to win a game. Though the season had a lot of forgettable moments, Ninety Six is in a better spot heading into the 2022 season.
A year ago, Ninety Six was a young team that had to replace three college players from the 2020 season. While they are still a younger team, the Wildcats return most of their roster and have spent most of the offseason developing. There are a few basketball players on the roster, who have recently rejoined the team now that their season is finished, but head coach Chad Ellis isn’t too worried about that time off.
“We just got them out here this past week, so it’s kind of been a patchwork team up until now. These guys all played last year and this summer together. Give them another week or two, and I think they’ll be in full stride,” Ellis said. “Looking forward to it and where they can go. We only have three seniors and a couple of juniors so a lot of young talent. Hopefully, they’ll get a lot of swings and a lot of balls this year.”
Offensively, Ellis thinks his team will be better than it was a year ago, as the team will be able to put the ball in play more and will attempt to limit the strikeouts as much as possible.
“We want to hit the ball hard and put the ball in play,” Ellis said. “We don’t want to strike out. It’s going to happen but we’re going to try to limit that as much as possible. We’re going to put pressure on the defense. We’re still young, so we don’t have a lot of guys that can knock the ball out of the park yet. I think we have a pretty good amount of team speed, so we’re going to try to utilize that in a few ways this year and produce some runs.”
Ninety Six starts its season against Emerald.
SaludaThe Tigers have a high upside as they head into 2022. The team, which finished 5-14, is primary made up of juniors, as 14 of the 17 players on the roster are third years.
The 2023 class is extremely vital to the team’s success since the Tigers will be pitching by committee and most of the pitchers on the team are juniors.
“We’re very junior heavy. We have 14 of them,” Travis Mills said. “Hopefully, those juniors will mold into what they need to be as juniors “
Offensively, the Tigers will rely on Jonah McCary, who will leadoff for most of the season, Gage Rhinehart, who hit a home run to left-center during the Tigers three-inning scrimmage on Sunday, and Brayden Williams, an eighth-grader that was an all-region player a year ago.
“We have a bunch of guys that can swing it. We just have to be able to hit fastballs,” Mills said. “That’s our approach.
“We just have to make sure they play with a ton of energy. That’s something that we talk about is overwhelming teams with our energy, playing the game hard and playing the game the right way. If we do those things, we give ourselves a chance. These guys have been working extremely hard since the offseason. We’ve seen some things pay off and some guys make some adjustments. We’ve come a long way from where we were earlier in the year.”
Saluda faces Fox Creek in its opening game of 2022.
Ware ShoalsWare Shoals was a fairly young team in 2021, resulting in a mixed bag of a season that ended just shy of a playoff appearance.
Through the preseason, the young players have rebounded from a tough 2021 season and have made an impact in the 2022 scrimmages.
“The biggest thing that we are seeing is they’re playing together,” coach Brent Calvert said. “They’ve gelled really well. We had three freshmen and a sophomore starting (in Sunday’s scrimmage against Saluda). Last year, they couldn’t really contribute as much as we wanted them to. This year, they’ve gelled in with the older guys and taken some pressure off them, because they know how to play the game.”
Offensively, Ware Shoals will play a lot of small ball, using its speed on the bases to move runners into scoring position where a sac fly or short single can score a run or two.
“We’ve got some speed. We’ve got some good contact guys and we have some guys that know how to bunt, so we want to put pressure on you,” Calvert said. “We have some guys that can really hit. We want to get those runners in scoring position for those guys that can pound it get a shot to get them in. We have to be aggressive because we don’t have a lot of power hitters. That’s kind of our identity.”
On the mound, the Hornets have six pitchers that will log a lot of innings this season. Calvert said all six have had good showings during scrimmages during the preseason.
The Hornets take on Greer Middle College in their first game of 2022.