After coming off a bye week because of a COVID-19 situation that affected its Week 4 matchup, Calhoun Falls had a tough draw, going up against region opponent Southside Christian, who is currently the No. 1 team in 1A. The Flashes, already shorthanded, played with just 13 players in Friday’s 49-0 loss.
With that game behind them, the Flashes are trying to make midseason adjustments by simplifying their playbook and moving players around into potentially better situations.
“This week, we’ve analyzed our season stats, trying to figure out which play makers were actually making plays and the spots they were in. We’re pretty much been doing some cleanup duty kind of stuff,” Calhoun Falls coach Juwan Owens said. “We’re putting a big focus on ourselves instead of our opponent, because it doesn’t mean anything if you study your opponent and don’t know your plays.
“We’re trying to find a good mix of knowing our opponent and knowing our plays. ... We’ve struggled on offense, so I’m trying to simplify it. I feel like I had too much in.”
Southside Christian dominated the Flashes through the air a week ago, but their next opponent will try to take control of the game on the ground, as they travel to McCormick.
The Chiefs are led by Duke commit A’Chean Durant, who averaged 100 rushing yards a game in 2020.
While the Chiefs have Durant on the roster, they have struggled to just be on the field, as COVID-19 has limited the team to just two games this season, both losses. Against Dixie last Friday, McCormick coach Paul Pratt said the team came out sluggish because of its three-week layoff.
“The kids came out kind of sluggish. We just couldn’t pull off the W,” Pratt said. “Being off for three weeks and trying to get them back into football mode was kind of tough because we had just one week of practice and it rained a couple of days during practice. The kids just couldn’t get off the ball.”
McCormick and Calhoun Falls are 0-1 this season in region play, but one team will be able to claim its first region win of the season, which could help turn the season around.
“In this region, you can never tell. That first W is really important to any region team,” Pratt said. “My kids had a good week of practice, so we just have to get passed it and keep moving forward.”
St. Johns Christian Academy
at Greenwood ChristianAfter losing key starters in its 21-14 win against Ware Shoals, Greenwood Christian got a much-needed bye week.
Coach Jolly Doolittle said it was a week where the team “worked on us” and with the news that the injuries might be long-term, it was an opportunity for Doolittle to assess which younger players will be thrust into bigger roles against St. John’s Christian Academy.
“We have excellent senior leadership and of course we have to lean on our seniors, but at any given moment you can have five freshman in the game,” Doolittle said.
Because of the lack of experience, the seniors, more specifically Grant Chandler, Ryan Shirley, Garrett Doolittle and Peyton Sorrow, will once again be called upon to lead the Hawks.
Shirley and Chandler have been the driving force the Hawks’ offense as Shirley leads the team with 288 passing yards, most of which were tallied by his No. 1 receiver Chandler, who also leads the team with four touchdowns.
With leading rusher and fellow senior Miles Fulghum averaging more than 100 yards per game on the ground, the Hawks will look to use their balanced attack to enact some revenge on St. John’s Christian.
“If we can run for four yards and you know its coming, it’s going to be a good night because it will take all you have to keep (Fulghum) in there,” Doolittle said. “We just have to give our very best effort for every play. If we can do that, we are going to get better every week.”
Southside Christian
at Ware Shoals: PostponedThe Ware Shoals-Southside Christian football game that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston confirmed on Thursday.
Ware Shoals is 1-3 this season but had its game last week canceled because of COVID-19 problems within the Whitmire program.
The Hornets’ game against Southside Christian has been rescheduled for Oct. 28.