What a difference a year makes.
Last season when Greenwood Christian hosted Orangeburg Prep, the Indians were 3-1, beating two teams by 50 points or more. The Hawks were 2-2 but a loss to Orangeburg Prep, coupled with injuries that plagued them throughout 2020, began a painful seven-game losing streak to close the season.
Three hundred sixty-four days later, Greenwood Christian is once again at .500, while the Indians are 0-3 and struggling to find their footing in the 2021 campaign.
“The reality is that once you’ve turned on the film and guys see how big and talented they are,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “Most of the guys in that room have played them before so they know (they’re) going to be a good team.”
The Hawks’ senior leadership has been a mainstay for the team’s success this season. That leadership has shown itself on the field as seniors Miles Fulghum and Ryan Shirley are the team’s No. 1 and No. 2 in total offensive yardage and tackles.
“It makes all the difference in the world,” Doolittle said. “You’re only as good as your leadership between the lines, because at certain points, the coaches aren’t going to be in the locker room or in the huddle.”
With the region schedule looming as Greenwood Christian plays its last non-region game today, Doolittle stressed the importance of staying in the moment despite the temptation to look ahead.
“Everything that you do in non-region is preparing you for a region game,” Doolittle said. “This is the most important game right now because, it’s the only one we could play this week. Some day is coming, but some day depends on today.”
Dixie at Ware Shoals
Roughly a month ago, Ware Shoals made the 13-mile journey to take on Dixie for its third game of the year.
Ware Shoals was 1-1 on the season but was coming off a blowout loss against Ninety Six, where it was barely able to move the ball. At the time, Dixie was in the same position, 1-1 and was struggling to figure out its offense.
After Dixie’s 16-0 win, both teams went their separate directions. Dixie won its next two games, dominating the second half against West Oak and taking down a talented McCormick team.
“The first few weeks, it was really horrendous. We were missing a lot of assignments. We weren’t clicking at that moment,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “Since the second half of the West Oak game, it seems like everything has come together. They’ve come together as a team and are playing really good defense.”
On the other hand, Ware Shoals dropped its next game before dealing with back-to-back cancelations because of COVID-19.
“We made a lot of mistakes the first time we played them, and we’re going through some changes at quarterback,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We had a freshman quarterback that was starting who had never played quarterback. Dalton (Boyter) has gotten a lot more snaps and repetitions since then.”
While on paper, Dixie has a lead on Ware Shoals, because of the two team’s records, both coaches want their teams to throw the records out because its a rivalry game and the first region game of the season for both teams.
Five teams from 1A Region 1 will make the playoffs this season, so picking up the first region win of the season will be extremely important for both teams on Friday.
“I told our guys today ‘you don’t often get second chances,’ and we’re getting a second chance to play them,” Johnston said. “Not only is this a second chance, but it is a region game. It does mean something... Winning the first one would be big. It’s a new season for us starting (Friday) night.”
Ninety Six at Heathwood Hall
For the third time this season, Ninety Six found itself without a game because of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, coach Matthew Owings was informed Friday’s home game against region opponent Christ’s Church was postponed because of COVID-19 in the Cavaliers’ program.
Owings quickly found Heathwood Hall Episcopal to play instead, moving from a home region game to a road non-region game 1 1/2 hours away.
“I’m just excited we have an opportunity to play,” Owings said. “Our kids deserve that.”
Heathwood Hall is 3-3 this season and is coming off a 33-14 loss to Christ’s Church. The Highlanders are led by junior quarterback Donald Tomlin, who 479 yards through the air this season and a pair of touchdown passes.
They use three upperclassmen running backs, seniors Walker Draffin and Justin Ansley and junior Dylan Lesesne, all of which have more than 100 yards this season. Lesesne leads the team with 270 yards and four touchdowns on 64 carries.
In their last game, the Wildcats defeated Blacksburg 18-12, winning on a Zayvion King 25-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds remaining.
“It was no different than any other Friday. Our guys fought their tails off,” Owings said. “We had some more guys back, so that helped. We were still missing five starters but our guys did the same thing they’ve done every week, which I’m super excited about as a head coach. That’s the biggest thing I’ve asked them to do as a head coach.”
McCormick at Southside Christian
McCormick finally got into the win column for the first time this season in a 49-6 thrashing of Calhoun Falls last week. The Chiefs’ explosive offense found its stride against the Blue Flashes as it tallied more than 500 yards in the win.
Reigning I-J Player of the Week, Omarian Key, had one of his better performances of the season tallying 130 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. McCormick will look to keep that production going against a Southside Christian team that has allowed just 15 points so far this season.
The last time these two teams played, the Sabres cruised to a 47-20 victory.