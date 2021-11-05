With the final week of the regular season wrapping up in October, seven Lakelands teams qualified for the 2021 South Carolina League football playoffs.
Four of the seven teams will play at home, while the other three will play on the road in an effort to extend their season.
Great Falls at DixieAfter a combined three wins during its past two seasons, Dixie vaulted itself from the bottom of 1A Region 1 to second in the region. The vast improvement afforded the Hornets a chance to host their first round playoff matchup against Great Falls.
“It’s a great feeling to be at home in front of our fans,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “We’ll have a lot more fans come out to watch the game. The atmosphere is always really good at our stadium and you don’t have to get on that bus and travel two hours.”
The Hornets play a Great Falls team that lost three of its last fives games to close out the season, finishing 6-3 overall and 1-3 in region play.
Lollis said the key for Dixie is containing seniors Foxx Moore and Xavier Brown. The duo has accounted for 2,327 of the team’s 2,975 yards of total offense. A major portion of that responsibility will fall on Hornets linebacker Nathan Lynch.
“The rest of the kids on the defense know that he is the leader and it shows by how many tackles he’s made,” Lollis said. “He’s always around the football and he’s really improved on being able to identify what play can happen. That’s a big help for us.”
Ninety Six
at St. Joseph’s Catholic Ninety Six finished its regular season with a blowout win against West-Oak that showed the Wildcats ability to execute on both sides of the ball. The team put up almost 500 yards of offense and limited West-Oak to just six points in a 58-6 win last week.
Now a week later, the Wildcats are trying to continue their normal routine heading into the playoffs.
“We’re trying to get our guys ready to realize this is a game you have to win. You either turn in your stuff in next week or we live on to play,” coach Matthew Owings said. “We’re just trying to get our guys to do what they’ve been doing all year. There’s really nothing different. There’s nothing different that we’re doing as coaches, it’s just us taking care of us and executing.”
Ninety Six travels to St. Joseph’s (7-2) in Greenville for its first round matchup. The Knights have been either ranked or receiving votes all season and are undefeated this season at home (4-0).
“They look very good,” Owings said. “I hope and think if we play our game we could match up with them and give them a good battle. They’re a very solid team. They’re No. 1 in their region and there’s a reason why. I’ve been preaching to our kids all week, ‘it’s time to step up and show what we can be.’ I hope we can do that against St. Joe’s.”
McCormick
at Denmark-OlarAfter playing just seven games this season because of COVID-19, the Chiefs enter the playoffs as the No. 3 team in 1A Region 1. McCormick finished the year 3-4, losing its first two games before rattling off three wins in four games earlier this season.
“I guess I can speak for every coach in the state, but it’s been an unforgettable season,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “We were blessed to have the games that we had to get ready for this playoffs. Everyone is healthy at the moment, we just have to stay focused.”
Coming into 2021, the offensive line was the biggest area of concern for the Chiefs, but once they were able to get back from their COVID-19 break, the group started to gel. As a result McCormick scored 134 points in its final five games of the season.
McCormick now turns its attention to Denmark-Olar, who finished 6-3 this season. Four of its six wins came at home this year.
“That whole region is strong,” Pratt said. “They have some playmakers. We have to go down there and play ball. We have to make tackles and score when the opportunity is there. it all comes down to fundamentals, we have to make tackles.”
Ware Shoals at McBeeWare Shoals’ win over Whitmire is best described by coach Chris Johnston in one word: “huge.”
Despite losing its next matchup to Southside Christian, the win over the Wolverines solidified the No. 4 seed for the Hornets. Rather than traveling Ridge Spring-Monetta, Ware Shoals will head to McBee for its first round matchup.
“This same situation happened to us three years ago,” Johnston said. “We ended up winning the last two or three games to finish the season and wound up hosting Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. This year kind of feels the exact same way. We kind of made a run and found a groove here. From what we’ve seen from McBee on film, we feel very good about our matchup.”
The Panthers went 2-5 on the season allowing 262 points during that span. Johnston said the Hornets will have to play well upfront, but thinks his team has an advantage against their secondary.
“It’s not going to be an easy task for us, but we are prepared for what we’re going to do,” Johnston said.