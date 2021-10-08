Ninety Six’s season has been headlined by its ability to be resilient.
After having multiple rescheduled games and players missing because of COVID-19, the Wildcats have carved out a 3-2 record after picking up a huge road win against Heathwood Hall.
This week, Ninety Six opens region play against Crescent, a team who is 1-4 through five games this season. The Tigers come into the matchup on a four-game losing streak, including a 49-0 thrashing against Abbeville.
“I think they are a really good team,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “I mean their record doesn’t show it, but I don’t think our record shows how good we are either.”
Crescent is led by 6-foot-6 quarterback Kaydon Sauers, who threw for 123 yards and four interceptions against the Panthers last week. Owings said the Tigers run the buck sweep and then looks to run the run-pass option out of the same look.
“They’re not doing a ton of stuff. They’re throwing it a lot, but I am just as concerned when (Sauers) runs it just as much as he throws,” Owings said.
Owings said as the team continues to “do things right” on both sides of the ball, he’s looking for the Wildcats to continue to build on their team chemistry.
“We just need to continue to grow because we should have been better last week,” Owings said. “It was enough (to get the win), but I am hoping going into this week we get better than where we were last week.”
Saluda at NewberryThe Tigers started region play with a dominant win against Eau Claire on Friday, winning 43-0. They scored in a variety of ways, including an interception returned for a touchdown, a punt return and on a safety.
Overall, the Tigers starting offense was on the field for just 18 plays. While on the field, the Tigers were producing yards and big plays, but they struggled to have the type of offensive consistency that coach Stewart Young wants out of his team.
“We scored on a punt return, off a safety, an interception return and they had some miscues on their punt that gave us a short field, so we didn’t have any offensive rhythm,” Young said. “We didn’t learn a lot about what we could do. We didn’t get better at sustaining drives.”
The Tigers now turn their attention to Newberry, who is also 1-0 in region play this season. Young thinks today will be the first chance he will see his starters play the full game, which he said will be a fight the entire game.
Calhoun Falls at Ware ShoalsFor the second consecutive week, Ware Shoals will line up against a familiar opponent, as the Hornets travel to Calhoun Falls for their Week 7 matchup.
The Hornets took the first matchup 24-12 in a shortened game, as the clock ran during the second half because Calhoun Falls was dealing with injuries. This time around, the game will count towards the region rankings.
“We played them once, and we beat them 24-12. It wasn’t much,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We didn’t play well. We fumbled the ball a few times. I wasn’t pleased the way we played the first game. Hopefully, we cleaned that up.
“The main thing is this game is for playoffs. They’re taking five teams out of our region for playoffs. Right now, we’re No. 5 and No. 6 in the region. Whoever wins this game, makes the playoffs. That’s what we’re fighting for right now.”
In its last game, Ware Shoals fell at home to Dixie 17-0. The Hornets struggled offensively, turning the ball over a couple of times. For the most part, Dixie controlled the game by being the more physical team.
Ware Shoals has been in almost every game it has played this season, mainly because of its defense, as it is allowing 22.8 points a game this season.
Calhoun Falls is winless this season, while Ware Shoals is 1-4. Though neither team’s season has unfolded the way they desired, winning today’s game will extend the season.
McCormick at WhitmireHeading into Week 7, the McCormick Chiefs are still trying to find their foothold this season.
After losing against No. 1 Abbeville in the season opener, the Chiefs were forced to shut down their football season, as COVID-19 ran rampant through their roster.
Since coming back, the Chiefs are 1-2. In those three games, they played the top two teams in their region in Southside Christian and Dixie, which are a combined 10-1 this season.
McCormick’s lone win this season was against Calhoun Falls, which all but guarantees a playoff berth at this point in the season. It now turns its attention to Whitmire, which is 1-0 in region play and 2-2 on the season.
The Wolves are led by freshman running back Kayshaun Schumpert, who has a team high 292 rushing yards. Trey Brewer and Hunter Alexander are the next two leading rushers, tallying 120 and 112 yards respectively.
Greenwood Christian
at Dorchester AcademyA missed call and an opportunistic Orangeburg Academy team handed Greenwood Christian its second loss in a row last week.
With 30 seconds left to go in the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored the game-tying touchdown and lined up for the PAT. After booting it through the uprights, the referees disagreed on the call before ruling that the kick failed.
“Since then, we have received those phone calls saying ‘Yeah the officials should have known better,’” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “But we can’t do anything about it, our kids are resilient and give great effort and we expect the same thing this week.”
To begin the week, the Hawks worked on special teams which included kicking field goals. Doolittle said that as the first kick soared through the uprights, the team said it was “No-good” followed by a laugh and then it was behind them.
The Hawks now face their second region opponent in Dorchester Academy, a team who is 2-3 on the season.
“We’re ready to play Dorchester,” Doolittle said. “They are extremely athletic, well-coached and physical. Over the last 30 years, they are one of the premier programs in our organization.”
Despite the disappointing way to lose the game, Doolittle said that the team is ready to move past last week and look to get back into the win column.
“We told them ‘Regardless of any call, how do you respond?,’” Doolittle said. “I hope the game shows what they have done this week in practice because, they have responded by going back to work for this week.”
Southside Christian at DixieAfter picking up its second win against Ware Shoals and improving to 5-1 on the season, the Dixie Hornets were ranked for the first time this season, appearing at No. 10 in the South Carolina High School Prep Poll.
In an almost cruel turn of events, Dixie will have to defend its spot against the No. 1 team in the state in Class 1A — Southside Christian.
“It’s very humbling to be recognized like that,” Dixie head coach Vic Lollis said. “Our kids have played very well, they play hard with no fear and we are really playing some good football right now.”
The Hornets have been propelled by their stingy defense that has allowed just 69 points so far this season. During the team’s four-game winning streak, offenses have struggled to score against the Hornets as they have allowed 24 points.
That defense will be tested against the Sabres, who have scored 40 or more points in four out of the five games they have played this season.
“We really have to do what we do best which is control the football and control the clock,” Lollis said. “I mean that’s what we have preached to them all week, along with their assignments and their responsibilities. I think we’ll be fine but don’t get me wrong they are very talented across the board.”