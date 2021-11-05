ABBEVILLE — Some of the 37 Blacksburg fans who braved the cold and came to Hite Stadium to watch Friday's first round Class 2A playoff game against No. 1-ranked Abbeville probably wished they'd stayed at home.
In a yawnfest of a blowout — something not unexpected in a 1 vs. 4-seed matchup — the only drama was whether Abbeville's defensive subs could preserve a shutout and earn the entire team doughnuts, courtesy of defensive coordinator Ellis Belton.
"Come on, man! Two more plays. Krispy Kreme is calling my name," starting defensive back Jeremiah Lomax screamed from the sideline late in the fourth quarter. His prodding worked, as the subs did their job to secure a 41-0 victory and set up a key second-round matchup at home next Friday against No. 7 Saluda.
Abbeville's backup defensive players twice shut down Blacksburg in the Red Zone in the waning minutes. They first forced a turnover on downs at the 17-yard line. Then, after Abbeville fumbled the ball at its own 39-yard line, the subs rose to the occasion again, this time forcing an incomplete pass on the final play of the game.
The Panthers needed extra help on defense as starting linebackers Logan Busbee and Ty Cade missed the game. Cade was in a car wreck earlier in the week and was held out as a precaution. Busbee went home sick earlier Friday.
Belton had an admission after watching his backup defense deny Blacksburg any points: He doesn't have to pay for the doughnuts anymore.
"We've got someone who donates them now," Belton said. "I started out paying for them. I took over when coach (Tad) DuBose left. Then somebody volunteered to start paying for them."
Belton said he expects the defensive substitutes to be able to perform at a high level.
"We hold them to just as high of expectations that we hold the other guys to," Belton said. "We expect them to do what they do."
Abbeville (11-0 overall) hasn't lost a game since falling to Saluda two years ago in the Upper State finals at Dennis Botts Field. That was a bitter loss for the Panthers, who had to watch the Tigers go on to capture the 2019 state championship. Abbeville went undefeated last season and brought the title back to A-Town.
It's unlikely anyone will be able to count the number of fans next week when Saluda comes to town.
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said after the game against Blacksburg (1-8) that he was not yet ready to talk about Saluda. He wants to assess injuries and watch some film before talking about the rematch.
"I thought we were solid," Nickles said of his team's defense on Friday night. "This is a different type of offense. It helps when you play against a running offense every day in practice. So, that helped us a little bit."
The Panthers' starting defense was superb against Blacksburg in its limited time on the field. Abbeville held the Wildcats to just 50 yards of total offense in the first half, as the Panthers took a 28-0 lead into the break. The first-team defense didn't allow Blacksburg to get past the 50-yard line throughout the first 24 minutes. Abbeville held the Wildcats to 135 total yards of offense.
Offensively, the Panthers wasted no time getting on the board. They scored on the second play of their first possession when wingback Antonio Harrison sprinted down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown run. Harrison added a 10-yard scoring run early in the second quarter. Fullback J'Marion Burton scored twice in the first quarter, and Jamal Marshall added a 50-yard TD run in the third quarter. Backup wingback Karson Norman scored from 16 yards out to account for the final margin.
Abbeville had a balanced rushing attack, with nine players carrying the ball. Marshall led the Panthers with 75 yards on four carries.
The Wildcats, who run a double wing offensive formation, were led by running back Dre Buckson, who carried the ball 17 times but managed just 57 yards.
GAME SUMMARY
Blacksburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Abbeville 21 7 13 0 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
A — Antonio Harrison 49 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A — J'Marion Burton 3 run (Nickles kick)
A — Burton 2 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Harrison 10 run (Asher Johnston kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Jamal Marshall 50 run (conversion failed)
A — Karson Norman 16 run (Johnston kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — B: Dre Bruckson 17-57, Isaac Westmoreland 6-33, Dustin Henry 6-20, Caleb Martin 9-14, Kasiim Moore 4-13, Bryson Davis 1-0, Levi Barrett 2-(-2). A: Jamal Marshall 4-75, Antonio Harrison 2-59, Karson Norman 4-40, J'Marion Burton 5-31, Jay Hill 2-24, Altavious Patterson 2-20, Jackson Uldrick 1-12, Zay Rayford 2-(-1), Jamiaze Bowie 1-(-1).
Passing — B: Isaac Westmoreland 0-4-0-0. A: Zay Rayford 1-3-24-0.
Receiving — B: n/a. A: Jay Hill 1-24.
Records: Abbeville 11-0, Blacksburg 1-8
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saluda at Abbeville (second round of Class 2A state playoffs)