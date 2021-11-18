There’s always a first time for everything, even in the third round of the playoffs.
For the first time all year, Greenwood played music during the team’s Wednesday practice.
A mixture of 80s classic rock such as “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns n’ Roses coupled with more contemporary hits such as “Suit & Tie” by Justin Timberlake, rang through the speakers at J.W. Babb Stadium, as the team prepares for its matchup Friday with South Pointe.
“We figured it’s a beautiful day and come out to practice and listen to some 80s music,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “(The team) may not like (the music selection), but we are having fun with it.”
It has been a fun season to be an Eagle. For the first time since 2012, the team won its first outright region title and has advanced to the third round of the playoffs, winning in a convincing fashion.
In each of its past three games, Greenwood has tallied more than 370 yards of total offense, racking up 462 yards against Catawba Ridge last week. Friday’s performance was the second time this season that the Eagles crossed the 400-yard plateau.
On Friday, Greenwood will face an opponent that is also rolling coming into the third round.
The Stallions have tallied 40 or more points over their last three contests, including a 47-20 drubbing of Laurens. South Pointe is led by senior quarterback Zaveion McCrorey, who has passed for 2,300 yards this season.
“He’s like Cam Newton,” Liner said. “He’s like 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, I mean he is a monster, and they have a lot of really good compliments around him. They have (Waymond Jenerette), who is a really good player, and then they have a really good running back (Caleb Sims). They have weapons pretty much everywhere.”
Liner said the team is pretty similar to the same squad the Eagles lost to in double overtime in the first round last season. Even in spots where the Stallions graduated talent, for instance O’Mega Blake who is now a wide receiver for USC, new players have stepped into those roles.
Jenerette, who has now taken over as the No. 1 receiver, has recorded the most catches (73) and receiving yards (1,129) in South Pointe history.
“They are very similar to Greenville,” Liner said. “They have a quarterback who is a bigger guy, not very mobile, but very hard to get on the ground. The margin for error is super small because, if you take a wrong angle or anything they’re gonna score.”
This year’s matchup with South Pointe is also a welcome opportunity to avenge last season’s loss. Liner said Greenwood had the game under wraps until the final three minutes despite a barrage of fumbles.
“This is my 26th year (as a coach), of all of the losses we had, that one is right at the top of the list of the ones that stung the most,” Liner said. “That one stung as any of them ever had, but it also gave us some confidence too. We can play with them and they are a lot better, but we are too.”