For Ninety Six wrestling, the mantra “Iron sharpens iron” is more than just a motivational tool. It’s ingrained into the team’s culture.
On Thursday, the Wildcats lived up to that saying as they defeated 5A Spartanburg, 51-24 and then 4A Greenwood, 49-27 at the Greenwood Tri-Match.
“Everybody did their job,” Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said. “This is just another stepping stone. Greenwood has an awesome team and Spartanburg is young. It was a hard battle.”
Lemmons credited his captains Noah Kessler and Martavis Mason for their ability to hold their teammates to their standards, which they show on and off the mat.
With Ninety Six holding a slim two-point lead, Mason pinned Greenwood’s Anderius English in the first period. His pin was the beginning of 21-point streak which gave the Wildcats control of the match.
“They’re almost doing my job at this point,” Lemmons said. “They allow me to coach and do the technique and they are keeping people straight. They hold people accountable and making sure that we are all on the same page. Our motto is ‘Iron sharpens iron’ and that’s what it is about.”
For Greenwood, it’s the team’s second-consecutive loss as the Eagles lost to Crescent 40-30 on Tuesday. Coach Nick Mountz said that he was pleased with his team’s performance against Spartanburg, but knew that Greenwood would have to overcome a deficit against Ninety Six.
“I knew that were giving up 18 points, and (Ninety Six) is a very good wrestling team, so we were going to have to win in certain spots that we didn’t win,” Mountz said. “Out of all the matches, I thought the last match at 132 with McAllister Byrd was probably our better match of the night. There were things we did in the other matches that should’ve been fixed by now that we didn’t fix.”
Ninety Six will look to keep up its success against higher classifications as the Wildcats travel to Emerald on Dec. 14. Greenwood will also travel to Emerald as it takes on the Vikings on Dec. 15.
“I’m not mad about the loss,” Mountz said. “Ninety Six has a great wrestling team. It’s the things that I’m seeing individually that we have to come together the rest of the season. It’s a part of growing up and being leaders.”
