With seconds left in the second quarter, Emerald was driving. The Vikings trailed by 21, but they had a chance to cut into the deficit before the half and would receive the second half kick.
Wingback Jaylen Foster took the handoff and was running right. He made a cut and pushed his way near the goal line. He was stopped just inches before the end zone as the end of the first half came to a close. Daniel dominated the second half of the football game, winning 57-7.
“Daniel snowballed on us. We got popped with some injuries there in the second half,” coach Tad Dubose said. “I’m proud of our kids. They fought. Daniel is a good team. We’re going to have to come back on Monday and try to get better.”
Daniel started the game with the ball, driving 70 yards in 11 plays that was capped off by quarterback Trent Pearman calling his own number, jogging into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. Two minutes later the deficit grew to 14, as Gabe Smith came off the corner unblocked, blocked an Emerald punt and scooped the ball for a five-yard score.
After failing to score in the first half, Emerald had the ball and was looking to take control of the tempo. It trailed by three scores but had found a way to move the ball successfully in the latter part of the first half. Unfortunately for the Vikings, fumbles started to plaque them once again, as they fumbled on the second play of the third quarter.
The turnover quickly turned into a Daniel touchdown.
After starting with the ball on its own 28-yard line, Emerald ran to the right of its formation for a 13-yard gain. The joy of picking up a first down quickly turned into pain, as Foster and fellow junior wingback Ean Ryans were injured on the play.
Ryans and Foster have been responsible for most of the Vikings’ touchdowns this season and neither were able to return to the game.
“Right now, we have to go check on Ean and Jaylen. They’re a huge part of our team,” Dubose said. “When those two go down on the same play, it’s almost like getting struck by lightning. We hope they’re okay and we’re going to go check on them.
With Ryans and Foster out, the Vikings turned to junior Bradlee Jones. Jones finished with 46 yards on seven carries, while playing on both sides of the ball.
“He’s playing free safety and he stepped up,” Dubose said. “He got loose a couple of times. He can run just like Ean can. He’ll have to be a focal point for us moving forward.”
Since the Vikings pushed their game up against Broome, they will be on a much needed bye next week, giving them some time to nurse several injuries that were sustained in Friday’s loss.
“This break is at a good time for us,” Dubose said. “We get to give them a couple of days off next week. We’ll heal up and try to fix things that we did wrong.”
GAME SUMMARY
Daniel 14 7 22 14 — 57
Emerald 0 0 7 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
D — Trent Pearman 2 run (Shane Forrester kick)
D — Gabe Smith 5 punt block (Forrester kick)
SECOND QUARTER
D — Pearman 15 run (Forrester kick)
THIRD QUARTER
D — Chris Edge 14 run (Forrester kick)
E — AJ Anderson 4 run (Ryan Anderson kick)
D — Eli Merck 60 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick)
D — Tory Shaw 9 run (Preston Fralix pass from Clay Swinney)
FOURTH QUARTER
D — Misun Kelley 31 pass from Pearman (Forrester)
D — Shaw 43 pass from Blaine Simons (Neil Cannon)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: AJ Anderson 23-99, Jaylen Foster 14-54, Bradlee Jones 7-46, Edrekus Tolen 6-7, jayden Turner 3-0, Ean Ryans 5-(-1)
Passing — E: Edrekus Tolen 0-2
Records: Emerald 2-4 (1-0), Daniel 5-0 (0-0).
Next game: Emerald travels to Chapman on Friday, Oct. 8.