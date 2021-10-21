When Emerald makes its way into Frank Hill Stadium on Friday night, it will honor 11 senior football players along with the seniors of the band and cheerleading squad.
“They’re a great group of guys,” coach Tad Dubose said. “They have a lunch-pail mentality. They show up and they come to work. They’re very accountable young people. I’ve been tickled to be with them the last two years and watch them grow physically, spiritually and mentally. It’s been great to watch them the past two years.”
Emerald comes into Friday’s matchup beat up, as injuries have taken a toll on it in the month of October. Overall, seven players will miss the Vikings final home game of the season.
“Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game that we love. We’ve got some guys that are banged up, but we have other guys that are going to step up and play,” Dubose said. “It’ll be our senior night, so we want to play our butts off for them and play our butts off to glorify our school. Hopefully, we can do that.”
Emerald’s offense is extremely beat up, as it is missing three of its top five running backs in Ean Ryans, Jaylen Foster and Bradlee Jones.
In an effort to replace the three injured wingbacks’ production, the Viking coaching staff added in a few new wrinkles into the offense, which includes going into the shotgun more often. Emerald debuted its 2021 version of the shotgun during Friday’s loss to Woodruff.
“We’ll try to use it a lot more this week with so many people out this week, trying to give our quarterback more space. We have so many running backs out, there are going to be some little things that we’re going to have to tweak,” Dubose said.
“Hopefully, we can go out, play hard and execute. Maybe we can trick Clinton in one or two areas, because I know they are going to come out and play hard, fast and physical. Coach (Corey) Fountain does a great job with them. I have a lot of respect for him and his staff. They have a lot of good players.”
Clinton is coming off its lone loss of the season — a one-point loss against Chapman. With the loss, the Red Devils are tied with Woodruff for the second spot in the region.
Clinton, which has been ranked as one of the top teams in 3A all season, runs a similar offense to Emerald, but has shown the ability to throw downfield with deadly accuracy. The strength of its team is at the offensive line, as senior Peyton Pitts was named to the North-South roster.
“I expect their kids to respond what they’ve been doing all week, and I’m sure they’re going to be prepared for us,” Dubose said. “They have a really good football team. They have a good mix of size and speed. They’re very physical. Hopefully, we come out and compete and get after them because they’re going to get after us.”