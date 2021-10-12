Greenwood’s Ve Morton plays a position that’s a dying breed.
The fullback position, mostly used as an extra blocker but also as another receiver or rusher, has seen a constant decline in the NFL since 2016. With more teams opting to pass or use the “11” formation (one running back and one tight end), just 17 NFL teams have a fullback under contract in 2021 according to overthecap.com.
Despite the position becoming more obsolete, Morton has found success at the spot, capturing the I-J Player of the Week honor for his three-touchdown performance Saturday against Eastside.
“I had a lot of success because of my (offensive) lineman,” Morton said. “They did a great job blocking for me. In practice, we’ve gone hard. The coaches helped us out with our preparation because we’ve had a hard couple of weeks since our games have been canceled.”
With concerns of rust setting in because of the two-week break, the junior reassured his team and fans that the Eagles were ready for Eastside, running for a 63-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Morton finished the game with 154 rushing yards on 17 carries.
“That’s a great way to start the game, you couldn’t have drawn it up any better. “ Greenwood coach Chris Liner said with a chuckle. “If you have enough those guys (like Ve), then ultimately you call that team a champion by the end of the season.”
Liner said one of the things that makes Morton special is that he is a student of the game.
Last spring, Liner had Morton in his Algebra class and when there was a free moment, Morton would be on his phone watching film — not just of his own highlights, but of anything he felt could help his game. Despite devoting so much time to the game, Morton also had a 99 average in Liner’s class.
“I knew he was a good athlete, but I could tell right away that he had his priorities in order with the way he is with his academics,” Liner said. “He cares about everything that he does and I really think it spills over into him having a chance to be great. He’s a really good football player and I think he’ll be great because he wants to be.”
Morton’s diligence to his craft off the field has paid dividends is his first season on varsity. The junior leads the team in rushing yards with 703 and touchdowns with eight. Despite being one of the Eagles’ offensive catalysts, Morton has also had games where the defense will try and limit his effectiveness.
“Some week’s (the defense) takes me away and that’s when Lowndes (Still) or Daylan (Rappley) are going to do their thing,” Morton said. “I just do it for my teammates. I’m not going to get the ball all of the time and I am not going to rush for 100 yards every game.”
Liner said having a player who understands the team’s concepts and is unselfish is a huge asset in the Eagles’ quest for postseason success. Although Morton has also enjoyed his individual success, his sights are set on a bigger goal.
“I want to win state,” Morton said.