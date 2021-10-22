Coming into its last matchup, Saluda was expecting an offensive showcase against Gray Collegiate. Instead, the game was a defensive slugfest.
Friday’s loss, which was for the region championship, was highlighted with missed opportunities for the Tigers. In the first half, Saluda drove deep into Gray Collegiate territory but finished with just three points after making it to the War Eagles’ 25-yard line.
Defensively, the Tigers limited three-star prospect KZ Adams explosiveness, but when it mattered most, he made a play, picking up a crucial fourth-down conversion and scored the game’s final touchdown.
“Overall we feel pretty good, but we have to do a better job of tackling. That is a team that is really good,” coach Stewart Young said. “We played with them toe-to-toe for 45 minutes. If we can get a little better and keep improving, I think we’ll be alright heading into the playoffs.
“We have to figure out how to score touchdowns not field goals against a good team like that. ... We have to do a better job there.”
Though it wasn’t able to claim the region championship, Saluda is the No. 2 team in its region and, on paper, should finish as the No. 2 team. But Young isn’t focused on that. He’s focused on the Tigers’ next opponent — Columbia.
“We have to show up and make sure that we’re ready to play tomorrow night,” Young said. “We have to get better at what we do and who we are... We may have put a little too much emphasis on the name of the team we played last week. We really should have done a little better job of focusing on us and getting better.”
Saluda defeated Columbia, who is 2-5 so far this season, the last time they played, but the Capitals led at half in the 2020 matchup.
Aiken at McCormick
McCormick picked up its second win in a row and tallied one of its highest point totals of the season in a 49-8 win over Ware Shoals last week. It’s a welcome sign for the Chiefs after missing nearly a month of their season because of COVID-19.
Despite most of the team beginning to hit its stride, running back A’Chean Durant hasn’t skipped a beat, tallying another rushing touchdown against the Hornets.
“We made some adjustments on offense, running the spread and then having a quarterback that can run the RPO,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “Our offensive coordinator made some adjustments early and then we got the ball rolling early against Ware Shoals.”
This week, the Chiefs take on Aiken in a non-region matchup. The Fighting Green Hornets, a 4A team that is second in their region that includes North Augusta, Irmo and South Aiken, has allowed 246 points through eight games.
Pratt said that Aiken has some good playmakers and it’s fighting through a tough region.
“The kids are going to have to come out and play,” Pratt said. “That offensive line has got to get a push. We have three running backs that can get 100 yards a piece but the key is going to be that offensive line.”
Ware Shoals at Whitmire
Last week, Ware Shoals ran into a McCormick team that is starting to figure things out after a slow start to its season because of COVID-19 issues, falling 49-8.
“McCormick has a lot of speed and a lot of talent. We just couldn’t handle their speed,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We just didn’t do a good job with that. We learned some hard lessons in that game. A lot of guys had to play in a lot of positions they hadn’t normally played. We’re prepared for that. ... It’s kind of a next man up situation.”
In the region loss, the Hornets had to play several players in new positions, as the injuries continue to build up for a Ware Shoals team that was already struggling with depth.
Now, Ware Shoals travels to Whitmire for a chance to better its playoff chances. The Hornets are currently tied with Whitmire for the fifth and final playoff spot in 1A Region 1.
“We need to go to Whitmire because they are in the same situation that we are numbers wise at the moment,” Johnston said. “There’s no excuses. We’re going to go over and try to jump a spot and better our playoff region status.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a better playoff berth and go from there. Whitmire and Ware Shoals are very similar towns and schools, so there’s no excuses.”
Colleton Prep
at Greenwood Christian
The past three weeks haven’t bounced the Hawks’ way, as Greenwood Christian has dropped its past three games by a combined 34 points. Greenwood Christian dropped its last game by six points, falling on the road against Bethesda Academy.
“The main thing is our guys’ effort has been great, but our execution has to be better,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “We have to keep doing the things that we are doing well and keep doing those and improve our execution. We have to find a way to make plays.”
In the midst of a four-game losing streak, Doolittle and his coaching staff continue to preach the message of Galatians 6:9, which is “Let us not grow weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
“Good things will come but you can’t give up. We’ve had a couple of heart breakers here lately, but the morale of the team is still pretty good,” Doolittle said. “We’re frustrated at the outcomes, but we’ve continued to have good weeks of practice and preparation. We’re certainly ready to play well.”
The Hawks are treating the remaining two games as playoff games, because either they win each of them or miss the playoffs.
They turn their new attitude to Colleton Prep, who is also 2-6 this season. The War Hawks are a run-heavy team led by quarterback Riley Smoak, who also plays middle linebacker and is their best defensive player according to Doolittle.
“Colleton Prep is a very good football team. They run the ball extremely well,” Doolittle said. “Their quarterback is a very good player in our league and one of the top players in our region. He’s a big run threat. He’s a good, physical runner that has eaten up a lot of yards this year.”
Southside Christian
at Dixie
A matchup that has been touted as the game that will decide Class A Region 1 championship is finally going to happen.
After torrential rain canceled the original meeting between the Hornets and the Sabres on Oct. 8, both teams picked up wins last week, remaining in the top 10 in the South Carolina Prep poll that was released Tuesday.
The No. 8 Hornets put up a season-high 62 points over Calhoun Falls last week en route to their fourth region win of the season. Southside Christian had an equally impressive outing against Whitmire, shutting out the Wolverines 69-0.
The Sabres are led by junior quarterback Ja’corey Martin who tallied a 60-yard rushing touchdown and a 15-yard passing touchdown on back-to-back drives.
“He’s extremely accurate with his throws,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said on Oct. 7. “The receivers run great routes and you can tell they practice that a lot, but their quarterback is the real deal.”
Dixie will look to claim its first region title since 2018.