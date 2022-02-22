Two years ago, cross country was a way for Louis Trapnell to train for basketball. Trapnell joined the Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood’s cross country team, thinking it would be easy. He quickly realized he wasn’t prepared for the grind, struggling to run a mile without stopping or passing out.
That struggle pushed him to improve, so he ran every day, training until he couldn’t feel his legs.
“We had like four people on the team at that point, so I thought ‘this is a joke.’ I came in during the summer thinking ‘I can do this no problem,’” Trapnell said. “Everybody beat me. I ended up running three miles in 35 minutes. I had to walk half the time. It made me mad that I couldn’t do something, so all I wanted to do was get better at it. The whole summer, I just practiced. I would run days where I would kill my legs and I couldn’t walk anymore. I just kept running. Eventually, I could run 21:30. From there, it’s just history.”
Now, Trapnell is heading off to college to run, signing an athletic scholarship to Southern Wesleyan University to join its cross country and track teams.
“Just the journey that running has taken me on, it’s a love of running,” Trapnell said. “I couldn’t stop it if I wanted to. If I woke up in the morning and knew I needed to run but didn’t feel like it, I would tell myself ‘you just need to run.’ I feel like if I wanted to stop, I couldn’t make myself stop at this point.”
Along with playing basketball and cross country, Trapnell also was a member of the PCAG swim team, meaning he would sometimes miss cross country practice for swimming practice or meets.
That didn’t stop him from getting his running in for his weekly meets.
“Louis was one of those guys that would go above and beyond with everything I told him,” first-year cross country coach Eli Kaczinski said. “He was a multisport athlete so he was in swimming at the same time as cross country. He would wake up early in the mornings if he couldn’t make our afternoon practices to run on his own. He was always asking me what he could do more. He is just one of those raw athletes that is really going to develop at the next level.”
Trapnell chose Southern Wesleyan so he could develop more as a person as well as a runner.
“Southern Wesleyan is pretty awesome,” he said. “They said regardless of my times or who I am, I can run for their team and they can grow me as a runner and a person. That’s the biggest draw.”
Trapnell is the first PCAG student to sign an athletic scholarship in the school’s history. Even with that knowledge, Trapnell isn’t worried about the pressure being the first can bring. Instead, he’s hoping to start a trend.
“I’m not too worried about being the first student. I’m happy that PCAG has helped me get here,” Trapnell said. “I’m just hoping the years to come will bring more athletes from PCAG to college. I’m just hoping for that. I’m excited.”