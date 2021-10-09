NEWBERRY — Jonah McCary passed for three touchdowns, and Montrevious Baker rushed for 152 yards and two TDs as Saluda defeated Newberry 46-26 Saturday night.
The win for Saluda (5-1 overall, 2-0 Region 3-2A) sets up a huge matchup next Friday night at No. 2-ranked Gray Collegiate.
On Saturday, McCary was 12-of-18 passing for 196 yards. He connected with three different receivers on scoring passes: Tyleke Mathis, Jabari Baker and Zion Wright.
Mathis caught six passes for 61 yards. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Crescent 57, Ninety Six 40
IVA – Crescent quarterback Kaydon Sauers ran for three touchdowns and passed for another three as the Tigers defeated Ninety Six 57-40 on Saturday afternoon in a Region 1-2A game.
Ninety Six quarterback Payne Davis passed for two touchdowns, and Briant Witherspoon rushed for two TDs. Zayvion King rushed for another Wildcat score, and PJ Rushton returned a fumble for a TD. Jacob Gonzalez and Tyrell Wallace were on the receiving end of Davis' TD passes. Wallace had five receptions for 104 yards.
Davis was 13-of-21 passing for 231 yards.
McCormick 28, Whitmire 0
WHITMIRE — McCormick picked up a much-needed Region 1-1A win on Saturday night, shutting out Whitmire 28-0.
McCormick moves to 2-3 overall (2-2 region).
A'Chean Durant carried the ball 11 times for 125 yards and a touchdown. Durant also had an interception, one of four total for the Chiefs. Omarion Key had two INTs, and Markese Stevens had one.
Cam Durant had 122 yards on five carries and scored two touchdowns for the Chiefs.