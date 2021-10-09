IVA – Crescent quarterback Kaydon Sauers ran for three touchdowns and passed for another three as the Tigers defeated Ninety Six 57-40 on Saturday in a Region 1-2A game.
Ninety Six quarterback Payne Davis passed for two touchdowns, and Briant Witherspoon rushed for two TDs. Zayvion King rushed for another Wildcat score, and PJ Rushton returned a fumble for a TD. Jacob Gonzalez and Tyrell Wallace were on the receiving end of Davis' TD passes. Wallace had five receptions for 104 yards.
Davis was 13-of-21 passing for 231 yards.
McCormick 28, Whitmire 0
WHITMIRE — McCormick picked up a much-needed Region 1-1A win on Saturday, shutting out Whitmire 28-0.
McCormick moves to 2-3 overall (2-2 region).