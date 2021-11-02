It doesn’t take Josiah Jeffery long to read opposing offenses.
For most defensive players, they’ll study film or go through team walk-through’s trying to prepare for a sliver of the opposing offensive playbook. However despite all of that preparation, it’s a proverbial coin-toss to see if the defender executes, or gets beaten on Friday night.
For Jeffery, it takes Greenwood assistant head coach Tom Butler mentioning a play for a brief moment during Monday’s practice, for the senior to remember it as if it was ingrained into his memory.
“(Boiling Springs) ran a reverse on Friday and (Jeffery) made a tackle for a loss and I talked about for maybe two seconds on Monday,” Butler said. “He did exactly what he was coached to do, he sat there and made the play. To me, that epitomizes who Josiah Jeffery is. He’s just such a smart football player.”
The reverse resulted in 1-yard loss Friday for the Bulldogs, and was just one of the many highlights for Jeffery in Greenwood’s 45-21 win, where he tallied eight total tackles along with two sacks.
His efforts on Friday landed Jeffery his first I-J Player of the Week honor.
“I’ve just really been diving into what the coaches have been telling me and believing in my teammates,” Jeffery said. “I have trust in all of my teammates and when we get out there on the field, everybody just does their job. Everything is just falling into place.”
Jeffery’s been a mainstay in an Eagles defense that has allowed 180 points through nine games this season. During that span, Jeffery has led the team in total tackles (78) and in tackles for loss (9) while adding an interception and a forced fumble, all from the outside linebacker position.
His numbers show that not only does Jeffery have a sense for where the ball is going, but he’ll consistently make plays throughout the game.
Butler said Jeffery’s feel for the game comes from being a backup quarterback. As a former quarterback and defensive player himself, Butler said Jeffery has a “full-picture” of the field.
“He sees the entire field rather than a defensive guy that only plays defense and can only see what’s right in front of him,” Butler said. “I lean on him a lot to talk and to get people in the right position. He’s really like our quarterback on defense and that’s rare to have as an outside linebacker.”
Butler compared Jeffery to former Clemson Tiger and No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isiah Simmons. High praise for a player who was the starting quarterback for jayvee last season.
“(Jeffery) can do everything,” Butler said. “He can play man coverage, blitz, play physical in the box, which he did a lot last week. He’s a football utility knife and he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”