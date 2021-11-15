A hometown boy, the proverbial “Mr. Popular,” a country boy, a nerd, a jock and a guy who is trendy, does not seem like a group that would be particularly close.
Let alone a successful offensive line.
However Greenwood has ripped a page from the “The Breakfast Club,” as the group with seemingly opposite personalities, have come together to form something greater than themselves.
That form has led Greenwood to being the best rushing offense in the state, tallying 3,606 yards rushing en route to a 10-1 season.
“This group has been a lot of fun to coach because they’re hungry and they’re willing to get uncomfortable and do things that are uncomfortable,” Greenwood offensive line coach Chandler Rearden said. “In this offense you may go on a 17-play drive and eat up 10 minutes of the quarter.”
The Eagles run a flexbone offense, an iteration of the triple option that demands a different level of physicality from the offensive line. Rearden describes the offense as “getting facemask to facemask” with the opponent.
In other words, it’s an offense that requires the lineman to begin in their three-point stance and then bulldoze the defensive lineman that lines up across from them. Then that process is repeated for most, if not all, of the 48 minutes in the game.
“Playing in this offense it does take a toll on your body,” senior Braden McCurry said. “Against Greer we had that 11-minute drive to seal the game. That was the longest drive of my life.”
During a game that was headlined by Ve Morton’s record-breaking performance, it was that 11-minute drive that exemplified the strength of the offensive line.
With 11:17 left on the clock, Greenwood took over from its own 20-yard line and marched all the way down the field to the Greer 5-yard line. With a chance to score, Greenwood opted to take a knee to solidify 35-28 victory over the Yellow Jackets, a team it had lost to a year ago.
“A lot of people don’t realize that holding the ball for 11 minutes in a football game is just crazy,” senior Drew Geoly said. “When you have the ball and you’re constantly getting yards and getting first downs, you’re watching the defense fall apart. (We) exerted our dominance we could have punched the ball in, but we just let them free.”
Both McCurry and Geoly understand the price that must be paid in order to succeed in this offense as both players have battled through injuries this season. McCurry said that by playing through the injuries, he and Geoly have grown closer this season and that has shown on the field.
The center and the guard’s bond is a small part of the overall comradery that’s unites the group. From studying the offensive playbook as a group to weekly Thursday dinners, the line has become a unit on and off the field.
“Last year we used to just eat dinner after walkthrough’s on Thursday and then we would eat together at the pregame meal,” senior Darrell Watson said. “This year we hangout even more than we usually do. I don’t know it’s like something clicked in our minds and we do everything together.”
That bond has led to a pre-drive handshake where the players will “dap” each other up followed by a simple three-word message: “All I got.”
“I think we owe it to the offense to give it everything we got even if we don’t get our (praise),” junior Noah Kastner said. “One of my favorite memories this year is that we were down against Greenville and we were down on spirit. We looked at each other like we knew we were going to win and we pulled it out.”
Greenwood has continued to surprise and finds itself in the third round with the chance to do something it hasn’t done since 2012: win a state title.
“Enjoy the ride because we are going to bring one back to the city,” senior Jayden Martin said. “The city really needs one so we can shed light on (Greenwood).”