It happened in the span of seven minutes.
That’s all the time Woodmont needed to extend a mere four-point halftime lead to 16 points. The huge point-swing in the third quarter gave the Wildcats all they needed, cruising to a 62-55 win over Greenwood on Friday.
“They effort is there, but we got hammered on the glass all night long,” Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said. “Our defense got several stops whether we were in zone or man, we got stops, but they got two or three cracks at it.”
Stevens attributed to the lack of success on the boards to poor positioning. Despite having a size disadvantage, Stevens said that the inability to rebound was because of a lack of effort.
“We know we’re gonna be small, regardless of who we play all year, so we can’t use that as an excuse,” Stevens said. “Our positioning was was definitely suspect at times getting caught on screens or getting pinned underneath the basket. A lot of it had to do with just toughness and grit.
“They were a little bit more a little more physical than us, regardless of size, I think we probably could have been a little bit more physical and battle for some of those spots that we lost.”
Woodmont’s ability to crash the boards put Greenwood in early foul trouble forcing Stevens to change up his rotation slightly. Along with having to rest his starters at inopportune times, the Eagles tried to claw back into the game with a barrage of 3-pointers.
Freshman Jeremiah Brooks led the Eagles in scoring with 15, tallying all of his points from behind the arc.
“We died by the 3-ball tonight and sometimes you live by and die by it,” Stevens said. “We’re going to shoot the three, but we’ve got to mature as a team and understand shot selection a little bit better.”
Greenwood will look to get back in the win column as it hosts Aiken tonight.
“We get an opportunity tomorrow and that’s the beautiful thing about it,” Stevens said. “Hopefully we can take advantage of it.”