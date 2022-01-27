In a season where Greenwood girls basketball coach LaShonda Chiles continues to shape to future of the program, there are a fair share of lopsided losses.
Wednesday’s matchup with Greer is no exception, as a 20-point Yellow Jacket third quarter put the game out of reach for the Eagles, losing 68-29.
“The younger girls are coming in and they are playing hard, and honestly that’s all I can ask for,” Chiles said. “Overall, we’re just trying to plug away and get better each day. But we’re going to lose games like this because we don’t have that experience and don’t have that consistency.”
Chiles said one of the biggest hurdles for the Eagles is learning how to win, something Greer has mastered this season. With the win Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets won their sixth-straight game while securing the top spot in Region 2.
Against Greenwood, Greer stretched the floor with 3-point shooters such as Jenna Sudduth and Campbell Cox, who tallied a combined eight 3-pointers, and led all scorers with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The success from behind the arc, allowed Greer to begin feeding the ball inside.
“They have an inside-outside game, and against any great team, they’ll have that,” Chiles said. “(They) have multiple players that can score and right now in our program, we are lacking that.”
The lack of options on offense, meant the majority of the production fell on Erianna Wardlaw, who was the only Greenwood scorer to finish in double-digits, tallying 12 points.
“She didn’t play one of her better games, but she continued to play,” Chiles said. “When she’s on the floor, she helps us get going offensively. We have to have her on the floor, and someday she is going to be phenomenal. But she has a tremendous amount of pressure on her because teams know they can dial in on her.”
Greenwood will continue region play as it hosts Laurens on Friday.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.