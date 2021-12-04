Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles was blunt about her team’s performance on Friday, saying that the Eagles “came out flat.”
A flat start coupled with turnovers and losing the rebound battle led to a resounding 62-19 loss to Woodmont, dropping the Eagles to 1-1 on the season.
“We came out flat and we got to be ready to play from the tip,” Chiles said. “I felt like Woodmont came out strong and they came out aggressive, we just couldn’t match that tempo. I tell my girls all the time that we have to set the tone, especially here at home.”
The Wildcats went on a 21-point run to start the game holding the Eagles scoreless until the last five seconds of the quarter. That run was led by Woodmont’s Trinity Nesbitt who finished the game with a team-high 23 points.
“We have to go back to the drawing board and work on the mental aspect,” Chiles said. “We have to get better at boxing out and rebounding. Overall, we are in a growing season so we have to continue to develop and get better.”
The extra possessions limited Greenwood’s effectiveness on offense as it mustered just five points in the first half. Clair Lewis led the team with eight points while Erianna Wardlaw finished with seven points.
Chiles said that the Eagles are still learning how to run their offense and struggled with spacing in the loss.
“I wanted them to run the offense better with looking to drive, not just catching the ball and standing,” Chiles said. “We needed better spacing offensively, being more aggressive and being intentional with what we are doing.”
Greenwood found some success late in the fourth quarter, forcing turnover with its full-court press, but Chiles said it was a case of too little, too late.
“We were just trying to speed the tempo up there and get some points off of the fast break,” Chiles said. “They did a great job at it but it was just too late. Hopefully tomorrow we can come out and redeem ourselves.”