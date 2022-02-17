TRAVELERS REST — In a season plagued with inconsistency, Greenwood's offense was once again the team's Achilles Heel, falling to Travelers Rest 67-33 on Thursday.
After the two teams traded baskets, the Devildogs went on a 14-0 run, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter that they never relinquished.
"We knew that there were going to be some matchup issues in the interior, but they gave us trouble all over the floor," Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said. "We knew they had solid guards that could make shots and they just hit us in the mouth."
The front court duo of Jacob Brown and Jackson Duncan, who are 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-7 respectively, gave the Eagles fits on both ends of floor.
Brown, Duncan and Drew McKibben combined for more than half of Travelers Rest's offense, with McKibben tallying a game-high 22 points.
"They made shots, they made plays and we just didn't have the answer for it," Stevens said. "We tried to make several adjustments going zone, man-to-man, pressing up, things we thought we could do to pressure them. We just couldn't keep them in front of us."
The Devildogs' length allowed them to limit Greenwood's options on offense. Rather than driving to the paint, the Eagles were forced into taking tough shots from the perimeter.
As a result, Greenwood went 13-for-37 from the field in the loss.
"They were athletic and could play out on the perimeter as well," Stevens said. "That's something that we haven't seen all year. We tip our hat to them. It wasn't the night we wanted and they definitely gave us some matchup issues for sure."
Donovan Boyles was the only Eagle to finish in double-digits, tallying 14 points.
The loss also signifies the last time that seniors Hampton Schoch, Deonta Tapp and Karlnyious Norman will don the gold and black.
Despite the loss, Schoch was excited for the future to see what the Eagles will look like after his tenure.
"I wanted to be able to move on and leave something for the players that are staying," Schoch said. "I was only here for three years and some of these freshman will be here for four. Hopefully, I (helped) them get on the right path and start moving on."
