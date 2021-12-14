History was made with a stroke of a pen.
Greenwood senior Katie Kellum signed her letter of intent with Erskine on Monday becoming the first Eagle cheerleader to sign with a college in program history.
“I’m happy,” Kellum said. “I’m happy I get to go be with (Erskine Dance Team assistant coach Carly Elise Rogers) because she’s taught me dance since I was 6.”
Kellum joins an Erskine Cheerleading and Dance program that has found success under second-year head coach Corbin Huntley.
In July, the Flying Fleet received a bid to go to the NCA National Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida in April 2022. It’s the first bid in program history as the Flying Fleet will compete with more than 1,000 colleges and universities from across North America.
Along with the recent success, Kellum said she chose Erskine because it’s closer to home.
“I didn’t really want to go too far and my family is there,” Kellum said.
Greenwood coach Jessica Grooms said she noticed Kellum could compete at the college level last year, when they would work on tumbling techniques and her jumps.
“She has worked really hard and is going to start in January with (Erskine’s) competition team and dance team,” Grooms said. “It’s really cool to watch the success grow in the program.”