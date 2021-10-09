TAYLORS — There aren't many things that a person can do in 15 seconds. Some can tie a tie, while others can send a brief text message to a friend or loved one.
For Greenwood's Ve Morton, he can sprint 63 yards for a touchdown as he did in the first 15 seconds against Eastside. The junior's first of three rushing TDs on the day set the tone for the Eagles en route to a 46-8 thrashing against Eastside on Saturday.
"That's the cool thing about the option," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "There are some weeks where they try and take (Morton) away and then Daylan (Rappley), Lowndes (Still) and Ty Patterson have big games. (Morton) is a really good running back and he certainly showed that again today."
Morton's 63-yard touchdown was also the first of three scores that were longer than 50 yards, as Lowndes Still and Jaylen Robinson had a 50-yard and 70-yard tally, respectively.
The long runs were the main highlights in the Eagles' 395-yard ground attack, the most rushing yards the team has tallied in a game and the second time it has recorded more than 300 rushing yards this season. Liner credited Greenwood's success rushing the ball to its veteran offensive line.
"We have three senior starters (Drew Geoly, Nathan Pointer and Darrell Watson) and they are very physical," Liner said. "We're not super big, and that's part of the reason that we run the option, but we have some really strong guys and they get after you for 48 minutes."
Along with the strong offensive play, Greenwood defense would not be outdone, as it limited the Eastside offense to 78 total yards. The Eagles' defense had success getting into backfield. led by senior Carlos Norman, who had three tackles for loss, all in the first half.
"In the spring, I thought (Norman) was one of our best defensive players, but we had to make a choice to let him play running back or linebacker," Liner said. "He already played there last season, so the learning curve for him was really small. He's a huge boost for our defense because he's a really good physical, defensive player."
Greenwood will now turn its attention toward Greer, a team that beat them 34-21 last season.
"Greer beat us last year and that's all the motivation we're gonna need," Liner said.
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 20 13 6 7 — 46
Eastside 0 0 8 0 — 8
FIRST QUARTER
G — Ve Morton 63 run (Allen Laymon kick)
G — Lowndes Still 50 run (2 pt. failed)
G — Ty Patterson 12 run (Laymon kick)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Morton 4 run (kick failed)
G — Morton 14 run (Laymon kick)
THIRD QUARTER
G — Patterson 38 pass from Daylan Rappley (kick failed)
E — Evan Lewis 22 pass from Cutter Woods (Devery Cagle pass from Woods)
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Jaylen Robinson 70 run (Laymon kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton 17-154, Lowndes Still 7-96, Jaylen Robinson 1-70, Tyquone Lindsey 8-39, Ty Patterson 5-27, Daylan Rappley 4-25, Tajh Dennis 4-9, Kaleb Burton 3-0, Carson Lewis 1-(-1). E: Kalvin Banks 17-5, Nigel Landrum 2-0, Cutter Woods 5-(-9).
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 2-5-44-1-0. E: Cutter Woods 8-15-73-1-0.
Receiving — G: Ty Patterson 1-38, Billy Pruitt 1-6. E: Devery Cagle 5-33, Evan Lewis 1-22, Fillip Thomas 2-12, Brandon Collins 1-6.
Records: Greenwood (5-1, 1-0), Eastside (1-6, 0-1).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greer at Greenwood