Greenwood coach Chris Liner couldn’t have drawn it up any better.
After deferring the ball and coming out of halftime with a five point lead, the Eagles needed a fast start to put Catawba Ridge firmly in their review mirror.
A touchdown, a three-and-out, and another touchdown within a six-minute span in the third quarter did just that as Greenwood advanced to the third round of the SCHSL playoffs, ousting the Copperheads 42-30.
“We felt like we gave one away with a fumble in the red zone in the first half,” Liner said. “I thought it was important (to score) on that opening drive of the second half. Then we get the stop and then scored again. We kind of took control of the game right there.”
The two-score advantage proved to be too much for Catawba Ridge as Greenwood’s offense began to gash the Copperhead defense for big gains during the second half. Junior Ve Morton once again led the way for the Eagles, tallying 239 yards rushing in the win.
With Morton blasting through the middle of the defense, he opened up lanes for Lowndes Still and Taije Dennis on the outside. Still tallied 79 rushing yards while Dennis ran for 53 en route to a 423 total-rushing-yard performance for the Eagles.
“Lowndes (Still) and Taije Dennis had some huge runs tonight,” Liner said. “(Ve Morton) was pounding them on the inside which opened up the outside and just like we’ve talked about you have to pick your poison.”
On defense, Greenwood made an effort to limit Catawba Ridge running back Tyler Jones, who tallied just 42 yards on the ground. Similar to the team’s prior matchup in September, the Copperheads relied on quarterback Jaydn Davis to claw their way back into the game. Despite having 349 yards passing, it proved to be too little too late.
“We had to stop their running game and we did for large part,” Liner said. “They weren’t able to run the ball and they had you know revert back just being one dimensional which was kind of like our first game. That’s a tribute to those guys (on defense). We won man and we get to keep playing.”
GAME SUMMARY
Catawba Ridge 3 6 0 21 — 30
Greenwood 0 14 14 14 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
CR — Kohen Kozel 27 FG
SECOND QUARTER
G —Lowndes Still 6 run (Allen Laymon kick)
G — Ve Morton 9 run (Laymon kick)
CR — Jacobie Henderson 62 pass from Jaydn Davis (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
G — Morton 3 run (Laymon kick)
G — Morton 41 run (Laymon kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Daylan Rappley 5 run (Laymon kick)
CR — Davis 1 run (Jarius Frank from Davis)
CR — Davis 1 run (conversion failed)
G — Morton 4 run (Laymon kick)
CR — Trevor Testerman 2 pass from Davis (Kozel kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton 42-239, Lowndes Still 9-79, Daylan Rappley 10-53, Taije Dennis 9-53. CR: Tyler Jones 16-42, Jacobie Henderson 1-1, Jaydn Davis 3-(-5).
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 2-3-39-0-0. CR: Jaydn Davis 28-42-349-2-0.
Receiving — G: Lowndes Still 1-21, Taije Dennis 1-18. CR: Jacobie Henderson 9-139, Trevor Testerman 8-100, Brandon Raysor 5-72, Jonathan Hairston 1-19, Jarius Frank 1-11, Brady Ambrose 1-11.
Records: Catawba Ridge (6-5), Greenwood (10-1).
Next game: 7:30 Friday, South Pointe at Greenwood.