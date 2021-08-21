With just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Greenwood seemed to be in complete control.
The Eagles scores its fourth touchdown of the game on a Ve Morton 4-yard dash to the end zone. On the ensuing drive, Greenwood’s defense forced a three-and-out. All the team needed to do was hold the ball and get a few more stops and the game was over.
The Eagles held on to win 30-23 on Friday night but not without a scramble to the finish.
“We were up two scores and about to score again, you think it’s Katy bar the door, but it wasn’t,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “That’s high school football and that’s why you play until the horn sounds.”
After holding the Rams to a three-and-out, Hillcrest took just two plays to find the end zone on its next drive as Bennett Judy found Avery McFadden for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
One minute later, Judy found the end zone again. This time it was a 78-yard bomb to Logan Coldren. Within the span of an hour since the Eagles last score, Hillcrest now sat seven points behind. It was the closest the Rams were all game after they scored first in the first quarter.
Despite the pressure, the Greenwood defense was able to hold firm denying a last stich effort by Hillcrest to tie the game in the waning seconds.
“Well we ended up with 19 people on the sideline and I am not making that up,” Liner said. “I’m not saying that was our biggest issue, but we haven’t been outside much and we haven’t conditioned much. We can run in the gym all we want to, but it’s a little different when you get out here.”
The limited outdoor practice didn’t hinder the Eagles at either end of the ball. The defense limited Hillcrest’s spread offense and running back Coldren to just 55 yards rushing and one score. He would go on to record 114 receiving yards, however 104 of those yards came during Hillcrest’s final flurry.
By limiting the damage, the Eagles defense gave their offense great field position to start drives. Lowndes Still, Daylan Rappley and Morton were all involved in the offense as the three upperclassmen recorded all four Greenwood touchdowns.
With the focus of the Hillcrest defense predicated on stopping Morton, Rappley and Still stepped up, with Still recording 117 yards on the ground and Rappley chipping in 89 yards.
“I thought he did great,” Liner said about Rappley. “For his first time starting in over two years, people forget that he started like five or six games as a 10th grader, so he’s not a newbie.”
“Lowndes (Still) stepped up big for us tonight,” Liner said. “He made some awesome plays and it’s very nice to see.”
Greenwood will return home to take on Emerald at J.W. Babb Stadium on Aug. 27.
“They always say you’re biggest improvement should be between Week 1 and Week 2, so hopefully we’ll come out next week and play really well.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 13 11 0 6 — 30
Hillcrest 6 3 0 14 — 23
FIRST QUARTER
H — Logan Coldren 12 run (conversion failed)
G — Ve Morton 1 run (kick failed)
G — Daylan Rappley 9 run (Thomas Hazel kick)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Hazel 14 FG
H — Nylan Harris 16 FG
G — Lowndes Still 18 run (Rappley run)
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Morton 4 run (kick failed)
H — Avery McFadden 31 pass from Bennett Judy (Harris kick)
H — Coldren 78 pass from Judy (Harris kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Lowndes Still 11-117, Daylan Rappley 15-89, Ve Morton 19-78, Ty Patterson 5-15, Carlos Norman 3-7.
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 8-2-65.
Receiving — G: Karlnyious Norma 2-65.
Records: Greenwood 1-0, Hillcrest 0-1.
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emerald at Greenwood; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Woodruff at Hillcrest
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814.