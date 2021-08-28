For the second time since the rivalry was renewed, Greenwood defeated Emerald on Friday 35-7.
Similar to its win last week against Hillcrest, the Eagles remained balanced in its offensive approach as it tallied 306 yards of total offense against the Vikings.
“I thought offensively we played a little bit better than we did last week,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “We had a couple of quarterback-center exchanges that slowed us down a little bit and one of them ended up in a turnover but I thought for the most part we threw and caught the ball really well.”
After a game where the team opted to go to the air eight times and completed just two passes, the Eagles were more consistent on passing against the Vikings.
Starting quarterback Daylan Rappley completed all seven of his throws for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
“We threw it a little bit more than we normally do, which is good, and hopefully we’ll continue to do that because we have some talented receivers. I think that we need to get the ball into our (receivers) hands,” Liner said.
The success through the air led to continued success on the ground as the Eagles running back tandem of Ve Morton and Lowndes Still found open space.
Morton, who tallied just 78 yards on 19 carries against Hillcrest, found more running room against Emerald rushing for 103 yards on 18 carries and adding a touchdown.
“He’s a great player,” Liner said. “I think in the film that Hillcrest had, (Morton) was the guy in our scrimmages early on that really shined. I feel certain that they were trying to take him away which opened up a huge game for Daylan Rappley and Lowndes Still running the football. I think now we’ve shown some balance. We’ve shown that the quarterback can run the ball and our two wings can run the ball. Now you can’t just focus on our fullback.”
That offensive cohesion wore down Emerald defenders. Vikings coach Tad Dubose said facing Greenwood’s offense is like rubbing against sandpaper.
“The first time you get rubbed with it, you just feel it a little bit. After about 40 times you’re all blistered up and bleeding,” Dubose said. “That’s why I like this brand of football and not a lot of people like to play it. I tip my hat to Greenwood. If you’re playing a team like them and they’re having to go 9, 10, 11, 12 plays and then score, you’re playing good defense, but they’re executed and they secured the ball a lot better than we did tonight.”
Despite the loss, Dubose said he was proud of his players’ effort and that this game was another non-region test to prepare his team for Region 3-3A play.
“Our nonconference prepares us to go play in the SEC,” Dubose said. “We’ve got to turn around and play Abbeville and that’ll be another tough battle, but once again we’re going to accept the challenge, continue to work and focus on us.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 0 0 7 0 — 7
Greenwood 6 14 7 8 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
G — Billy Pruitt 10 pass from Daylan Rappley (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Lowndes Still 17 run (Thomas Hazel kick)
G — Ve Morton 2 run (Hazel kick)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Edrekus Tolen 1 run (Ryan Anderson kick)
G — Billy Pruitt 10 pass from Daylan Rappley (Hazel kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Ty Patterson 4 run (Kaleb Burton run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton 18-103, Lowndes Still 5-36, Carlos Norman 4-25, Daylan Rappley 4-19, Ty Patterson 2-10.
E: Jaylan Foster 9-59, AJ Anderson 10-42, Ean Ryans 4-18, Edrekus Tolen 4-13, Jayden Turner3-(-4).
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 7-7-114-2, E: Edrekus Tolen 3-2-4.
Receiving — G: Billy Pruitt 2-56, Karlnyious Norman 2-33. E: Ean Ryans 1-7, Jaylen Foster 1-(-3).
Records: Greenwood 2-0, Emerald 1-1.
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood at Catawba Ridge; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emerald at Abbeville.