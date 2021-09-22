For the first time this season, four Lakelands football teams have appeared in the South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll, as Greenwood, Saluda and Abbeville all remained ranked after their Week 4 performances. The Dixie Hornets are also now receiving votes from various writers across the state.
Abbeville remained the No. 1 team in 2A after its blowout win against Woodland. The Panthers dominated the game so handily the game ended in less than two hours.
Abbeville now turns its attention to Belton-Honea Path, which is a 3A team that has two wins this season.
Greenwood and Saluda each ranked No. 6 in their respective classifications after each team lost its first game of the year.
The Eagles fell at home 56-16 to Dutch Fork, the No. 1 team in 5A and arguably the best team in the state. The Tigers lost to Rabun County 63-7 at home. Rabun County, a 2A team from Georgia, is one of the favorites to win the 2A Georgia state championship behind four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Greenwood is off this week for its scheduled bye week, while Saluda does not have a game scheduled for this upcoming Friday as Mid-Carolina deals with COVID-19 within its program.
Dixie started receiving votes after narrowly escaping McCormick 10-8 on Friday. The Hornets are 4-1 this season, which is tied for the second-most wins by a Lakelands football team this season.
Their biggest win of the season was against West Oak, where they played their best half of the season, scoring 37 points in the second half of the game. The Hornets have a bye week this week before playing Ware Shoals on Oct. 1.
This is the full list of the statewide rankings before Week 5:
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Riverside
9. Woodmont
10. Dorman
Others receiving votes: Sumter, Mauldin, Goose Creek, Lexington, Ashley Ridge, Spring Valley, Spartanburg
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (12)
2. Myrtle Beach (1)
3. South Pointe (1)
4. Greenville
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Beaufort
10. Indian Land
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, York, Hartsville, Irmo, Lancaster
Class 3A
1. Daniel (14)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Aynor
7. Brookland-Cayce
8. Gilbert
9. Powdersville
10. Lower Richland
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Seneca, Keenan, Chester
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Marion
4. Silver Bluff
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Andrews
9. Wade Hampton
10. Phillip Simmons
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Christ Church, St. Joe’s, Landrum, Woodland, Newberry
Class A
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. Lewisville
9. (tie) Great Falls
9. (tie) Baptist Hill
9. (tie) Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Johnsonville