Greenwood coach Chris Liner admitted what he was looking for out of his team this week against Eastside was typical “coach speak.”
He’s asking for consistency, not just in individual performances, but rather in how the team prepares from week-to-week. After consecutive bye weeks, Liner’s focus is in on the seemingly unobtainable quest for the old adage of “not too high, not too low.”
“The difficult thing for us right now we haven’t played in forever,” Liner said. “That’s the biggest concern for us as coaches is not coming out flat, not doing some of the simple things that you make mistakes on in fall camp, because we haven’t had live action.”
The Eagles’ matchup with Eastside was supposed to be their second region game of the season. However, last week’s game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Laurens program.
The extended break, despite it being unexpected, allowed Greenwood to get some key players back. Liner said the team was planning to go to Laurens with four starters missing, including quarterback Daylan Rappley, who suffered a concussion against Dutch Fork and Carson Lewis, who suffered a lower-body injury in the same game.
With a healthy roster, the team turns its attention to a 1-5 Eagles team coming off of a narrow loss to Travelers West last week.
“Eastside has got some really good defensive players,” Liner said. “They’ve played against some games against some pretty good offenses like Travelers Rest, who has scored 30-40 points against just about everybody. Against Eastside, they only score 11.”
Eastside’s defense is led by linebackers Blake Shirley and Langston Scott, a pair of upperclassman who lead the team in total tackles. Shirley has amassed 80 total tackles, averaging more than 13 tackles per game and 18 tackles for losses in six games this season. Scott, who sits right behind Shirley in all three categories, has tallied 55 total tackles, averaging more than nine tackles per game and 13 tackles for loss.
Despite having an aggressive defense, Eastside has struggled on offense, producing just mere 55 points through six games.
“They’re very young on offense,” Liner said. “They haven’t generated a lot of offense but partly it’s because they have a freshman quarterback and they have some guys that just haven’t played a lot of varsity football. They’re trying to build their program just like we are ours.”
Although many might perceive this matchup as a mismatch, Liner drew inspiration from Alabama’s Nick Saban as he preached the importance of preparing for each opponent the same way.
“These games are tough, because on paper you would pick Greenwood to win 19 times out of 20, but you don’t play games on paper,” Liner said. “We want to start off 1-0 in our region because these games are important moving forward. The biggest thing is that we have got to learn how to play one week at a time, and I’m sure that Eastside is going to be fired up ready to play. We have to go up there and play well and do the best we can you get that first region win.”