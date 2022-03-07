As Greenwood pitcher Lowndes Still bounced off the mound after his ninth strikeout of the night, he yelled out “I can throw 100 more.”
For Still and the Eagles, Monday was a battle against area rival Emerald, as the game faced two separate rain delays, tough playing conditions and not a ton of hard contact, but the Eagles prevailed, winning 2-1.
“It was ugly at times, but I’m of the belief anytime you win a game, you celebrate. There’s 26 of them so you only get 26 opportunities to win,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “The guys did a great job of fighting through a bunch of weather stoppages and had some last-minute lineup changes that we made.”
Still dominated. The senior, who originally wasn’t scheduled to start went the distance, striking out 11 Vikings in his seven innings of work. He allowed just four base runners (three hits and a walk), while the Vikings lone run was unearned.
“Lowndes competes,” Baker said. “He was able to attack the outer half of the strike zone, and that’s our goal. If you’re not going to take the outer half away, we’re going to stay there. He competed and kept filling it up.”
On the other side of the hill, Emerald’s Chris Smith nearly went pitch for pitch with Still, throwing all six innings in the loss. Smith allowed just one earned run off three hits while striking out three Eagles.
After Still struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Smith threw just five pitches before the game took its first delay. The first pitch thrown after the delay hit Greenwood’s Graham Ellenberg in the ankle.
Taking advantage of his free pass, Ellenberg stole second and move to third on a sacrifice bunt by Patrick Wood. He scored quickly after on a wild pitch.
Greenwood’s final run came in the second when John Helms drew a walk and scored on a Reid Guy single to left.
Maddox Moore drove in the lone run for the Vikings, singling to the opposite field to drive in Will Howard from third.
“Guys gave great effort until the final pitch,” Emerald coach Mack Hite said. “It felt good to be in the game with a great team. We battled and had a chance until the final bit. I think there were some steps forward for us. Not a huge fan of moral victories, but it sure feels good to be in the game with a good team. I’m excited for our guys to keep getting opportunities.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.