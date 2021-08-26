Greenwood native, Parker Egbert will compete in his first Paralympics beginning on Aug. 30.
The 17-year-old was named the I-J Player of the Year after he set three Emerald school records in 2020 and finished in the top-5 in the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the state meet.
He would then dominate in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, finishing with a time of 1:02.84, six seconds faster than the next competitor. Now, Egbert will have the opportunity to compete on a global stage, but the Greenwood community was not far away as he received fan mail from residents, wishing him luck.
“The fan mail for Parker was absolutely amazing,” Egbert’s mom, Laura said. “What a celebration of his accomplishments, he felt the love from everywhere.”
Egbert will compete in his first event, the 200-meter individual medley, on Aug. 30. All the events will be televised on NBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel and the NBC Sports app.
Laura Egbert said she has only watched him swim three times since they have arrived in Tokyo because of the COVID-19 restrictions, but is very excited to watch her son compete for Team USA.
“The pool is breathtaking, as you walk through the doors it’s hard to keep your emotions in check, knowing just how hard it was to get here,” Laura Egbert said. “I’m so extremely proud of everyone that made it here, what an honor. I’m sure I’ll be a ball of emotions when he’s about to swim.”