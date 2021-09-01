For the first time this season, three Lakelands teams were selected in their respective Top-10 lists, as Abbeville, Saluda and Greenwood were ranked in Tuesday’s poll.
Abbeville remained the No. 1 team in 2A after a 35-6 trouncing of Newberry on the road. The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs by 20 in the first half, allowing them to cruise to a double-digit win. Newberry was the No. 6 team in 2A at that time.
The Panthers will host Emerald at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
With its second 40-point outing on Friday, Saluda, who was the No. 6 team in 2A a week ago, jumped to No. 4 in Class 2A. Saluda defeated Ridge Spring Monetta 43-6 in Week 1.
Saluda’s Week 2 game against Ninety Six was canceled as the Tigers are in COVID-19 protocols.
After receiving votes but failing to enter the rankings for the past two polls, Greenwood enters Week 2 as the No. 9 team in 4A. The Eagles are 2-0 on the season after defeating Emerald 35-7 on Friday.
Greenwood travels to No. 4 Catawba Ridge on Friday.
For a full look at the polls, see page 2B.