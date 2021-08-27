Trailing in the fifth set, Greenwood volleyball coach Mary Hambright took a timeout. Her team had led by 7 points in the set, but Ninety Six roared back, scoring 11 of 13 points to take a 2-point lead.
In her timeout, Hambright challenged the Eagles to stay positive and continue to battle, which they did, leading to a 15-12 win in the set that gave Greenwood its first win of 2021.
“They started getting down on themselves. I told them they needed to keep their chins up because everything they’ve done has put points up on that board,” Hambright said. “They had no reason to look down when they came off that court. Just keep your heads and push, and they did.”
Greenwood dominated the start of the match, scoring 8 of the first 10 points. The Eagles continued to extend their lead throughout the first set through a combination of well-timed blocks by the bigger Eagle front line and excellent serving.
“We had a long conversation about it not always having to be a powerful swing. It can be a tip, it can be a push or it can be a strategic play,” Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells said. “They just have to do a better job of reading the court and working around the block.”
After a small Ninety Six run, Greenwood polished off the Wildcats 25-13 in the first set.
The Eagles continued to punish the Wildcats early in the second set, jumping ahead by 4, pioneered by sophomore Emma Williams, who had three aces in the 4 points.
Ninety Six quickly regrouped and rattled off five straight points. After the teams traded points to tie the game at 8, Ninety Six slowly started to pull away, outscoring Greenwood 10-2 in the final 12 points and winning the set 25-15.
Greenwood dominated the third set, scoring 20 points before Ninety Six broke double digits. The Eagles easily won the set 25-15.
Ninety Six took a 2-1 lead in the fourth set when Samantha Parker went down for Greenwood with a right ankle injury, which completely changed the momentum in the set. Hambright said Parker most likely has a sprained ankle and will be okay after taking some time off.
The Wildcats rattled off 11 consecutive points after Parker’s injury, finishing off the Eagles 25-15 in the set.
Greenwood started the fifth set on fire, as Williams continued her excellent serving. The Eagles grabbed an 8-1 lead before Ninety Six started to fight back, tying the set at 9 apiece.
Greenwood moves to 1-0 on the season, while Ninety Six falls to 2-1 after playing three matches in its first week.
“I told them that it was going to be hard for us, playing two games already when they haven’t played yet,” Wells said. “They’re coming in with an edge because they’re not as tired as we are. Having to play five sets, their bodies are drained and they’re just doing the best they can. That’s all I can ask of them.”