During halftime between Greer and Greenwood; memories were relived, laughs were shared and Greenwood athletic legends were honored.
On Friday, Greenwood High School inducted seven members into its hall of fame who all had impacts in their time as an Eagle. One of the 2021 inductees was former NFL safety D.J. Swearinger, a member of the famed 2006 state championship team.
“This is definitely a top-five moment for me,” Swearinger said. “I’ve had a lot of great moments here especially at a high school where I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears here.”
Swearinger said it was a “blessing” to come back to the place where it all started for him. For the occasion, Swearinger wore his state championship ring which for him instantly brought back memories of being an Eagle.
“Coach Shell Dula, coach Chris Liner (and the rest of the staff), all of those guys along with my teammates played a huge role in this,” Swearinger said.
Gene Cathcart shared similar sentiments to Swearinger. The former offensive coordinator under Dula, was a part of two state championships with the Eagles. Cathcart said the honor was “very underserved.”
“It’s a great special place with great players,” Cathcart said. “You just have to walk down those halls in multiple sports, particularly football. It was such an honor to learn under Coach Dula, he was like a father in a sense. This place molded me in a way that I’ve just been really blessed to have been apart of this tradition.”
Included in this year’s inductions, two members, Wayne Craft and Irene Lewis were honored with the school’s Distinguished Service Awards. Lewis was credited as the person who fought to have girls sports at Greenwood. Lewis coached multiple girls sports at Greenwood, including volleyball, girl’s basketball and track and field.
“I’m happy for all of the girls that got the opportunity because I could see that girls should play sports and I have always felt that way,” Lewis said. “I’ve had some great teams and some great kids. I just had a great opportunity here.”