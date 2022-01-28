Anything from a miscue in technique, to a coin flip can swing momentum and have ramifications on the score. Against Eastside, the small details made the difference as Greenwood fell in the Region 2 championship, 52-15.
“I figured it would be us and (Eastside) and we’re good in certain spots coming in, but we knew it would come down to the coin flip, us matching up with certain kids and winning certain matches,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “The bad thing about the wrestling score is it never really shows how hard you fight and the plan you have.”
Mountz said he liked how his team competed, especially wrestlers such as Dax Seaborn, who was bumped up to the 220-pound weight class and wrestled the No. 1 ranked 4A wrestler at that weight, Jorge Esparza.
“He wrestled a great match, going 5-2,” Mountz said. “It’s what we were looking for which is why we bumped him up. Normally, we would have kept Anderius (English) at that spot, but he is more of a sit back and win the match by decision wrestler. We couldn’t do that at, we had to go out and pin him.”
With Seaborn bumping up, Cason Howle and English wrestled above their normal weight class and found success. Howle won his match by a point, while English secured one of two pins for Greenwood, defeating his opponent in the second period.
Greenwood will now turn its attention to the region tournament as the Eagles will travel today to Eastside High School.
“Tomorrow, it’s win or go home, so that’s big,” Mountz said. “A lot of these kids are freshmen and sophomores, which is good because we have room to grow and a lot of things to build on. It’s also hard for them because in their mind (they think) this is just my ninth-grade season or this is my 10th-grade season, I’ve got next year and sometimes there’s not a next year.”
