Peyton Sorrow knew he wanted a shot to compete for a national championship.
The Greenwood Eagle Eye Angler team had qualified for the national tournament during Sorrow’s freshman and sophomore years, but as a senior, he wanted to make sure he got a shot at the individual tournament.
So he looked at the Bassmaster Open schedule and chose the 2022 Bassmaster High School Series at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.
Fishing by himself and bearing the 40 degree temperature with a wind chill, Sorrow claimed third place at the January meet, earning him a spot in the 2022 Bassmaster High School Series National Championship. He finished the three-day meet with a total of 16 pounds 11 ounces.
“It feels really good that it happened three times to me, but it feels extra good that I get to go my senior year and round things off before I go to college, hopefully as a national champion,” Sorrow said.
“I really like the Florida fishing and I really like that time of year down there because it feels like early spring time. Even though it wasn’t warm, it was fun to go down there because those fish are so much healthier and bigger down there.”
The first and second place finishers both had two anglers casting. Sorrow was one of 15 boats to qualify for the national championship at the Harris Chain of Lakes series. There were 150 participants in the tournament.
“It’s a very difficult accomplishment,” Greenwood Eagle Eye Angler coach John Cooper said. “There’s a lot of high school anglers out there. The percentage of anglers that compete during the season versus the number that actually make the national championship is extremely small … It’s a nationwide sport that you’re competing with people around the country for a few spots.”
Though he had fished there as a child, Sorrow’s weekend at the Harris Chain of Lakes was the first time he fished there in a tournament, so he had to learn the lakes by a combination of trial and error and talking with other fishers.
Jumping around to a few different lakes, Sorrow and his boatmaster Caleb Brown, who fishes for Lander, found success with the ChatterBait lure and fishing in the grass. The pair also talked with other anglers who had fished the chain. That’s when they found out about Lake Dora, where Sorrow had most of his success throughout the tournament.
“We went to Lake Dora on the first day and looked for that good grass and threw a ChatterBait,” Sorrow said. “Really, I didn’t have a spot in mind on that lake. As I drove and we would see something, I just told him to stop the boat, and I would fish it really quick. We ended up running into a spot with crappie beds in the grass. The bass were going and eating the crappies because they were protecting their beds. I went up and down a couple times, and that’s where I caught most of my fish.”
Sorrow has been a member of the Greenwood Eagle Eye since he was 11 years old. In October, Sorrow signed a scholarship to Montevallo, where he will join its fishing team once he graduates from Greenwood Christian.
“It’s been a pleasure to interact with Peyton. He’s a great young man,” Cooper said. “It’s been a pleasure to watch him grow from a little 11-year-old kid and see him progress in the sport; to see him grow as an individual to a high school senior now and see him mature in the water and as a young man.”