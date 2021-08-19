What a difference a year makes.
At this point last season, the Eagles weren’t practicing — no pads, no video sessions and no walkthrough. However, Greenwood is finally able to get back to some sort of normalcy as it prepares for its Week 1 matchup with Hillcrest.
“Honestly it’s exciting to get out here and practice,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said on Thursday. “We’ve literally been outside for one hour over the last two weeks, because of the heat, the lightning or the tropical storm. That’s been a little frustrating.”
It’s obviously not an ideal situation for the Eagles, but Liner said his group found a different way to prepare for the Rams. The team spent extra time studying film and walking through the offense while spending extra time going over some of the wrinkles in the Hillcrest offensive scheme.
“There are a lot of three and four wide spread-type (looks),” Liner said. “They run the ball a lot and a lot of their offense goes through (Shawn Coldron) and the quarterback is a big, tall, rangy kid and is pretty athletic. They got some athletes at receiver and they’ve got a good size offensive line. They’re a pretty good mix of run they are not heavy run or heavy pass, they’re pretty balanced and they’re physical. I mean their running back is a very physical player.”
Hillcrest mixes its balanced-look and will try to create mismatches for the Eagles defense by using a lot of motion, something that Liner calls “eye candy.” Liner said it is imperative for the defense to not concede free yards to Hillcrest as its offense elects to play with tempo.
“We need to keep their offense on the sideline as much as possible,” Liner said. “Not that they’re not good at defense because there are, but I think that’s huge. I think for us defensively we need to not have any mental mistakes, don’t give them anything easy. We need to make them drive the ball down just like I know they’re going to try to make us drive the ball, and not give up those huge chunk plays by playing assignment football.”
On offense, Greenwood will look to do a better job in the end zone then it has in the past two scrimmages as the team has scored one offensive touchdown during that span. Despite multiple long drives against Westside the offense sputtered out in the red zone as it lone score was a long field goal last week.
“We’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball into the end zone not just driving it down there and puking,” Liner said. “That’s gonna come we have some guys that can run and I think once we start getting some more pitches and start hitting some of those throws off play action, then you’re gonna see bigger chunk plays.”