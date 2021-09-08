A trio of Lakelands teams, Greenwood, Abbeville and Saluda, were all ranked in the top 10 of the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll this week.
The Eagles upset the former No. 4 team in Class 4A, Catawba Ridge, 17-14 on Friday. The Greenwood defense forced the Copperhead offense to commit two key turnovers in the red zone, which led to scores for the Eagles. This Friday, Greenwood will face North Augusta, a team sporting a 2-1 record with its sole loss coming after a 29-14 loss to No. 5 ranked Ridge View in Class 5A.
Abbeville maintained its unanimous No. 1 spot in Class 2A this week after it drubbed Emerald, 45-7. The Panthers were led by Zay Rayford, who tallied 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the win. Abbeville finished the game with more than 394 yards of total offense and will look to keep that production going against Woodland.
Saluda remained in the No. 4 position after it was forced to cancel its game with Ninety Six because of COVID-19. The Tigers are scheduled to face Midland Valley on Friday.