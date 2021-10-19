It didn’t matter what he did on Friday night, whether it was playing a football game in the fall or a baseball game in the spring, for Peyton Sorrow, Saturdays are for fishing.
Sorrow, a Greenwood Christian senior, has made an impact on the lake for the Greenwood Eagle Eye Angler team for the past seven years. After Sunday, Sorrow will officially continue his fishing career in Alabama, as he signed a scholarship to compete for the University of Montevallo.
“It was nice to be able to have friends and family be able to come,” Sorrow said. “It was nice to finalize it. It feels surreal. I’m just ready to fishing.”
Sorrow began fishing with the Greenwood Eagle Eye Angler team as an 11-year-old, taking part in Saturday tournaments throughout the state. To take part in the tournaments, Sorrow and his family would often have to leave their house by 3 or 4 a.m. to make it in time for the tournament.
Early on, Sorrow struggled to compete with high schoolers, but after learning the finer points of the sport, Sorrow has developed into one of the better fishers in the area, competing for a top finish in whichever tournament he participates in.
“The first two to three years were rough. I think my first year, I caught maybe two fish the whole year then the next, I might have caught three,” Sorrow said. “After that, I started learning and started being able to go a little bit more. It’s been like a staircase I guess you could say. The more I’ve learned, the better I’ve gotten.”
Greenwood Eagle Eye Angler coach John Cooper has had a first-hand seat into Sorrow’s development, as Cooper has been the team’s coach since 2014.
“As an 11-year-old, you’re being pitted against people who are older than you, all the way up to 18-year-old seniors. It’s a step up in competition every year,” Cooper said. “The biggest thing I’ve seen from him are his effort behind competing week in and week out, month in and month out and how his abilities have grown over that time and his understanding of where to fish, what lures to use, how to move about the lake. He’s just gotten better year in and year out.”
Sorrow chose Montevallo over Lander after learning about the school’s Outdoor Scholar’s program.
“It works to promote outdoor conservation, so that was one of the biggest things,” Sorrow said. “It’s a program that has different classes that teaches you about trapping and different outdoor conservation skills. They give you one trip all expenses paid to go fishing or hunting around the country. That was definitely one of the biggest things... I think that outdoor scholar’s program is the thing that got me.”
When he moves to Alabama in the fall of 2022, it will be Sorrow’s first time living outside of Greenwood.