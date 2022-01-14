Using its defense to set up easy shots for its offense, the Greenwood Christian girls basketball team ran through Cambridge Academy, claiming the first of two crosstown rivalry match-ups 62-28.
“Our girls compete against them in every sport, so they go right from playing them in volleyball to playing them in basketball,” Greenwood Christian coach Jimmy Reed said. “It’s always nice to beat your cross-town rival. We’re really familiar with their players and what they do. It was a nice win tonight.”
The Hawks lined up in a full-court 3-1-1 zone that took advantage of the young Cambridge ball handlers, forcing turnovers in the backcourt that quickly turned into shots in the paint.
The Cougars struggled to break the press for most of the first quarter, hitting their first shot from the field with 3:02 left in the opening quarter.
“That’s how we want to play,” Reed said. “We want to full-court press, we want to push it up the floor every single time, trying to get a shot before the defense can set up. Tonight it was really effective.”
The Hawks went into halftime up 26 with a plan to increase it throughout the first couple minutes of the second half.
Reed’s team responded by starting the second half on a 13-point run, effectively icing the game.
“Going into halftime, we had a pretty good lead. We just wanted to remove any hope they had about coming back,” Reed said. “The first three to four minutes in the second half are critical in what will happen the rest of the game. We did a good job of it tonight.”
Caroline Reed finished with a game-high 21 points, scoring eight in the third quarter. Ashley Yarbrough added 19 points in the win. Cambridge was led by Faith Harvely, who finished with eight points.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.