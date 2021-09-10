WARE SHOALS — Greenwood Christian left Riegel Stadium on Friday night with a 21-14 win against Ware Shoals.
The Hawks took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a rushing touchdown by Grant Chandler. Chandler also made the extra point for the Hawks.
Ryan Shirley intercepted a pass from Ware Shoals quarterback Dalton Boyter on the Hornets’ first drive of the second quarter. While the interception did not lead to points, the Hawks scored first in the second quarter.
Chandler caught a 32-yard pass, extending the Hawks’ lead to 13-0.
The next drive by the Hornets led to GCS’ Miles Fulghum picking off a pass from Boyter. The Hawks could not capitalize on the error, fumbling the ball back to the Hornets. Logan Crawford recovered the fumble for the Hornets.
The fumble recovery set up the Hornets for a rushing touchdown by Boyter. Jalen Coates then converted the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 13-8 in favor of Greenwood Christian.
Greenwood Christian received the ball to start the second half. The Hawks ultimately turned the ball over on downs at their own 30-yard line. Justice Lomax ran for an 11-yard touchdown as Ware Shoals took a 14-13 lead.
The Hawks were the only team to score in the fourth quarter. The Hornets punted and had Greenwood Christian back on its own 18-yard line. The eight-play drive ended with Ryan Shirley rushing for a 14-yard touchdown. Nate Rooney caught the pass for the two-point conversion, and the Hawks led 21-14 with 4:40 left in the game.
Fulghum intercepted a pass from Boyter to seal the win for the Hawks.
Hawks head coach Jolly Doolittle said his team went through a lot of adversity because of losing a player early in the game to injury.
“I told them at halftime we are built for this,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud and pleased of the team to come on here shorthanded, injuries, and all that. We had some things not go our way early, but we responded late. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Greenwood Christian improved to 2-2 while Ware Shoals fell to 1-3. The Hawks are off next week, while the Hornets will host Whitmire on Friday.