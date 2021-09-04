After a bad concussion to its starting running back in the first game of the year, Greenwood Christian has been looking for a spark on offense.
On Friday, Miles Fulghum provided that spark, charging through the Spartanburg Christian defense for more than 200 yards, leading the Hawks to a 48-0 win.
“He did a great job of seeing the holes that were there. I’m sure he’d tell you that the credit goes to his backfield mates and the guys up front,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “He had a great game and carried the ball well for us. He blocked well for us when the other guys got the ball, so we were pleased to see that.”
Friday’s win was the Eagles’ first win of the season. Overall, they executed in all three phases of the game, dominating on defense as the Hawks finished with a shutout, special teams and offense, where they finished with more than 450 yards of offense.
“Special teams, we performed well. We got a blocked punt and five onside kicks. The defense had a shutout and we were able to score a lot of points offensively,” Doolittle said. “All around, it was a great performance by our guys.”
Fulgham ended the first drive of the game with an 11-yard run that capped off a 12-play drive. Instead of kicking it deep, Doolittle called upon kicker Grant Chandler for an onside kick. Chandler executed the kick for his first of five successful onside kicks on the night.
“We’re extremely successful when kicking onside kicks when Grant [Chandler] kicking onside kicks,” Doolittle said. “In a pivotal movement in his freshman year, he kicked an onside kick that let us get a big region win that sealed a home playoff game. We have an outstanding percentage of getting onside kicks. We had a lot of confidence in our defense. When you have a lot of confidence in your defense, you can do that.”
The Hawks held onto the ball for the first 15:57 of the game, gaining 182 yards and scoring twice before Spartanburg even held the ball.
After turning the ball over on back-to-back possessions, Greenwood Christian found the end zone again, this time by special teams as Robert Woodard flew in to block a Spartanburg punt, which was scooped up by Casen Goff and promptly returned 20 yards for a touchdown.
At the half, the Hawks led by 28 and had gained more than 200 yards.
In the second half, Fulghum reached the end zone two more times, scoring on runs of 18 and 55 yards.
Overall, Fulghum finished with 239 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
GAME SUMMARY
SCA 0 0 0 0 — 0
GCS 7 21 13 7 — 48
FIRST QUARTER
G— Miles Fulghum 11 run (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Nate Rooney 7 pass from Ryan Shirley (Rooney pass from Shirley)
G — Casen Goff 20 punt return (Grant Chandler kick)
G – Chandler 8 pass from Shirley (Chandler kick)
THIRD QUARTER
G— Fulghum 18 run (Chandler kick)
G— Colton Taylor 1 run (kick fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
G— Fulghum 55 run (Shirley kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Miles Fulghum 22-239, Colton Fuller 7-36, Robert Woodard 7-42, Grant Chandler 4-41, Ryan Shirley 2-8
Passing — G: Ryan Shirley 9-15-1-105.
Receiving — G: Nate Rooney 3-31, Grant Chandler 3-38, Kade Heaton 2-20, Colton Taylor 2-16.
Records: Greenwood Christian 1-2, Spartanburg Christian 0-2.
Next game: Greenwood Christian travels to Ware Shoals on Sept. 10.