Sometimes a game on a team’s home field can do wonders for a struggling group.
After two straight losses, Greenwood Christian hopes a little home-field advantage will propel the Hawks to their first victory of the season, as they host Spartanburg Christian.
“We’ve had a good week of preparation, I think, so hopefully, we’ll play well,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “We are excited to be back home, and this is the closest thing to a rivalry game for us.”
Doolittle said both sides are very familiar with each other. The players came from the same middle school program before going to separate high schools.
“Our guys like competing against them, and they like competing against us. We get their best shot and hopefully they say the same thing about us,” Doolittle said.
The Hawks will look to do a better job of managing the ball during times that Doolittle calls “pivotal moments:” the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.
“We didn’t come out of halftime very well last week,” Doolittle said. “A great deal of momentum can change in those two time slots. Obviously, if we could have kept them out of the end zone right before half, we did everything that we wanted to do. We chewed up a lot of clock and then we gave up a couple of big plays defensively that allowed them to score.”
Doolittle said he expects his players to “play as hard as they” can and let the result fall where it may on Friday.
“We feel like if the kids play as hard as they can, then good things will happen,” Doolittle said.